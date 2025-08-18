ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Meghan Markle Had 'Careful Plan' for Outing Her Relationship With Prince Harry, Royal Insider Spills Source: MEGA Meghan Markle Had a ‘careful plan’ for outing her relationship with Prince Harry, an insider spilled. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 18 2025, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

Public knowledge of Meghan Markle’s romance with Prince Harry wasn’t random, as she actually had a “careful plan” for "outing" their relationship, according to a royal insider. “In Meghan Markle's life, little happened by chance. Beyond the empathetic smile was a woman who disrupted spontaneity and liked to control every aspect of her life. In late September 2016, nothing was more important than her relationship with Harry,” royal writer Tom Bower writes in his bestseller Revenge, according to a news outlet.

Meghan Markle Allegedly 'Downplayed' Media Experience

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle allegedly 'downplayed' her media experience.

According to the insider, Meghan attempted to “downplay” her media experience so she could be known for her humanitarian work. Weeks later, the Suits actress reportedly emailed her agent Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne to announce the end of her acting career. Bower explained that Meghan’s descent to Prince Harry’s girlfriend was “carefully planned,” noting that the first reports of the relationship came in October 2016 after Meghan shared a photo of her “secret Halloween date.”

Many Believed Meghan Markle 'Outed' Relationship With Prince Harry

Source: MEGA Insiders believe Meghan Markle 'outed' her relationship with Prince Harry.

“Most at the party were in no doubt that Meghan was ‘outing’ Harry,” the author explained. “'For her own good reasons, she wanted the relationship to be publicized. In media hype, some would call it the ‘Greatest Story since the Abdication.’”

Meghan Markle Allegedly Created a 'Panic'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle allegedly 'created a panic' when she entered the royal family.

Meghan and Harry, 40, married in 2018, where author Tom Quinn said the Deal or No Deal alum “created a panic” when she became a working member of the royal family. “Buckingham Palace became really worried when they became aware that Meghan had plans for her life as a working royal that were not going to be part of a general strategy agreed with the staff – she just wanted to do her own thing,” he wrote in the royal biography Yes Ma’am. “Which is fair enough if you're not a member of a tightly controlled institution, but it was never going to be acceptable that Meghan should outshine Princess Anne, Prince Charles [as he then was] and Elizabeth the Queen.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Eventually Left the Royal Family

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California in 2020.