ROYALS Meghan Markle Criticized for Lying in Her Latest Instagram Post: 'Embarrassed She Thinks Anyone Believes This' Source: mega Meghan Markle launched her As Ever brand in April.

Social media users grew suspicious over Meghan Markle’s Instagram post from Wednesday, May 28. The image shared to her As Ever account showed the Duchess of Sussex and her dog alongside a basket of "fresh" vegetables from her garden, captioning the post, “The unofficial quality inspector of this morning’s garden haul.” The former royal’s upload suggested she hand-grew corn, leeks, squash, red bell peppers, carrots and broccoli in her Southern California garden — but critics quickly pointed out in a Reddit thread that some of the vegetables aren’t in season.

Meghan Markle Criticized for Claiming She Grew 'Fresh' Vegetables

Source: @aseverofficial/Instagram Critics claimed most of the produce isn't in season yet.

“Huh. She’s so good at gardening she can grow all things from all seasons at once,” one person sarcastically commented. "How dumb does she think people are? Like, we’re expected to believe she’s growing corn? Seriously? Corn?” wrote another. “It’s way too early in the season for most of those vegetables to be grown in her garden and ready to pick. She needs to buy a clue,” a third agreed.

Source: @meghan/Instagram Critics pointed out that there was no dirt on the freshly picked vegetables.

Not only that, but the veggies were in perfect condition without a spot of dirt, leading many to believe she bought them from a grocery store. “Yup, there’s not a speck of dirt or soil on those veggies. Shop bought. Can only think she’s hidden a dog treat in there as well for the dog to be showing any interest in what looks to be just a basket of veg,” suggested one individual. “I’m so embarrassed that she thinks anyone believes this. Like, how dare she?!? If she ACTUALLY gardened she would know it’s best to not wash the organic produce until it’s used. Shake the dirt off or wipe gently but don’t use water,” wrote another.

Meghan Markle Pressing Pause on Launching New As Ever Goodies

Source: mega The Duchess of Sussex is stepping back from dropping more As Ever products.

Controversy surrounding Meghan’s Instagram post comes days after she dished in a new interview that she’ll be taking a step back from releasing new products in her As Ever brand, which launched in April. Meghan revealed she plans to gather data from her April drop and use it to determine how the brand should evolve going into 2026. “I want to really focus on the hospitality angle of As Ever, but as we take the learnings, we can understand what the customer’s needs are seasonally,” she shared with the news outlet.

Meghan Markle Considers Launching Fashion Line

Source: mega Meghan Markle is considering launching a fashion line.