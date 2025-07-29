or
Meghan Markle's Ex-Best Friend Jessica Mulroney Splits From Husband After 16 Years of Marriage

Stylist Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle’s former best friend, has split from her husband, Ben Mulroney, years after being involved in a 2020 racism scandal.

July 29 2025, Published 7:36 p.m. ET

Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle’s former best friend, has split from her husband, Ben Mulroney, after 16 years of marriage.

“They’re split,” an insider confirmed to a news outlet on Tuesday, July 29. “Jessica seemed sad, but also relieved to have some clarity.”

Jessica Mulroney and Ben Mulroney Split After 16 Years of Marriage

Jessica Mulroney and Ben Mulroney quietly separated ‘some time ago.’

A separate source told the outlet the couple, who share two children, quietly separated “some time ago.”

The Canadian stylist and radio host had a “fraught few years,” especially after Jessica was involved in a racism scandal that caused her former best friend, 43, to cut ties.

Meghan Markle Was Once Close Friends With Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle was formely close friends with Jessica Mulroney.

Jessica and her husband — the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney — were previously close friends with the Suits actress, as they were one of the few people who knew of her romance with Prince Harry in 2016. Jessica even styled Meghan for her engagement photo shoot, and her three children played key roles in the couple’s 2018 royal wedding.

Jessica Mulroney Was Accused of Racist Behavior in 2020

Jessica Mulroney was accused of racist behavior in 2020.

Their relationship took a turn when Toronto-based influencer Sasha Exeter accused Jessica of racist behavior in 2020. According to the content creator, Jessica took offense when the latter posted a generic call to action urging other bloggers and social media influencers to use their platforms to speak out in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing,” Sasha told a news outlet. Jessica allegedly sent Sasha a series of defensive and aggressive messages, threatening to speak with her sponsors, which she interpreted as an attempt to damage her career.

Jessica Mulroney Issued a Public Apology

Jessica Mulroney referenced her friendship with Meghan Markle.

Jessica later issued a public apology and appeared to reference her close friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, sharing that she had personally faced issues related to race through someone close to her.

“I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” she wrote in a since-deleted message. “It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support Black voices.”

