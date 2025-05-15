or
Meghan Markle's Controversial Half-Brother Thomas Markle Jr. Spotted Holding Hands With Woman in the Philippines: Photos

photo of Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle Jr.
Source: MEGA

The Duchess of Sussex's half-brother held hands with a mystery woman in the Philippines.

By:

May 15 2025, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle’s, half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., was recently spotted in the Philippines holding hands with a woman who was much shorter than the controversial personality.

Thomas, 58, sported a gray Nike T-shirt with the brand’s swoosh icon on the front, pairing it with beige cargo pants. His female friend wore short denim Daisy dukes with a beige crop top and black button-up sweater.

Thomas Markle Jr. Endures Intense Heat in Philippines With Female Friend

thomas mafrkle jr holding hands woman phillipines
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Jr. and his female friend looked happy as they held hands.

Both parties appeared in good spirits as they walked along the sidewalk hand in hand. The female looked especially giddy as the paparazzi snapped their photos.

Thomas and his father, Thomas Markle Sr., 80, reportedly moved to Cebu, Philippines, sometime this year and are living in a cost-effective apartment together.

After their move, an insider opened up to a news outlet about how disheartening it was to see how the father-son duo are coping.

Thomas Markle Jr. and Thomas Markle Sr. Move to the Philippines

thomas mafrkle jr holding hands woman phillipines
Source: MEGA

The father-son duo moved to the Philippines this year.

“There are only two types of weather in Cebu: hot and humid, and hot and humid and raining. It’s brutal even for men half his age, but it’s still sad to see him looking as though he’s struggling,” the confidant said about Thomas Sr., who has suffered several strokes over the years.

“Thomas and his son only recently moved into the property, and they are still finding their feet in Cebu after the big move abroad,” the source added. “But they’re here together and are firmly supporting each other.”

Meghan, 43, is estranged from her father and half-brother, who both tried to get in the way of her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. While Thomas Sr. allegedly sold photos of his daughter to tabloids, her half-brother wrote a letter to Harry urging him to call off the wedding.

Thomas Markle Jr. Writing Book About His Half-Sister Meghan Markle

thomas mafrkle jr holding hands woman phillipines
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's half-brother was upset over her claims on 'With Love, Meghan.'

Thomas Jr. is now trying to sell his side of his story in a self-written novel after Meghan claimed in her lifestyle Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, that they grew up with financial struggles.

Her half-brother claimed to a news outlet this May that “everybody” wants the book, which he is currently writing.

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Jr. said his new book will be 'swooped up real quick.'

“When my book is finished, ooh, it’ll be swooped up real quick [because] it’s getting there,” Thomas Jr. added. “I’m working on it. It’s coming out,”

“When the book gets read, the documentary will follow,” he elaborated. “I’m not a greedy person; it’s not about the money, it’s about the principle. Of course, it would be nice to have a nice little cushion from selling a book, sure.”

