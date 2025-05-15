Meghan Markle's Controversial Half-Brother Thomas Markle Jr. Spotted Holding Hands With Woman in the Philippines: Photos

“There are only two types of weather in Cebu: hot and humid, and hot and humid and raining. It’s brutal even for men half his age, but it’s still sad to see him looking as though he’s struggling,” the confidant said about Thomas Sr., who has suffered several strokes over the years.

“Thomas and his son only recently moved into the property, and they are still finding their feet in Cebu after the big move abroad,” the source added. “But they’re here together and are firmly supporting each other.”

Meghan, 43, is estranged from her father and half-brother, who both tried to get in the way of her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. While Thomas Sr. allegedly sold photos of his daughter to tabloids, her half-brother wrote a letter to Harry urging him to call off the wedding.