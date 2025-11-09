Handbags at the Ready! Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'Locked in Catty New War' Over 'Rival Chanel Looks'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle is embroiled in style rivalry with Kate Middleton – with the two Duchesses said to be "quietly competing" over who wears Chanel better. Fashion insiders claim Meghan's recent appearance in New York, featuring a vintage black Chanel camera bag, has sparked a "catty new battle" with the Princess of Wales, who has been championing the same French fashion house in recent months.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex was seen stepping out in Manhattan alongside Prince Harry, 41, pairing the classic Chanel bag with a Saint Laurent blazer, Giorgio Armani blouse and black velvet heels. The look immediately drew comparisons to Kate, 43, who has repeatedly carried a burgundy Chanel flap bag to high-profile royal engagements – including meetings with the Emir of Qatar and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Social media quickly lit up with debate over whether Meghan was subtly paying homage to her sister-in-law or attempting to upstage her. "Meghan and Kate's style rivalry has definitely moved into its Chanel phase," said a London-based royal fashion source. "Kate uses Chanel to convey elegance and authority in her royal role, while Meghan wears it to express confidence and independence. They're both very intentional with their fashion choices – and neither one wants to look like she's copying the other."

The comparisons intensified after Meghan's latest appearance mirrored elements of Kate's recent State Visit wardrobe. The Princess of Wales, who has favored Chanel's structured, minimalist aesthetic for more than a decade, was last seen wearing her signature burgundy bag at the funeral of the late Duchess of Kent last month. Meghan's near-identical choice of a black Chanel bag – a piece she had previously carried during her The Cut interview in 2022 – reignited claims of mimicry among royal watchers.

A fashion expert said: "Kate has embraced Chanel as the ultimate expression of quiet royal sophistication – it suits her perfectly as the future Queen. Meghan's approach is edgier, more modern and fashion-focused. She knows people will draw comparisons, but she's using Chanel to assert her independence. It's her way of saying, 'I don't need a title to have presence.'"

Not all reactions were complimentary. Some royal commentators accused Meghan of "copying" Kate's signature lookbook. One X user wrote: "True icons set trends – they don't copy them. The Princess of Wales defines style. Meghan just imitates it." Others leapt to her defense, describing her Manhattan ensemble as "flawless" and "authentically Meghan."

Those close to Markle insist the overlap is coincidental. A friend of the Duchess said: "Meghan has always had a soft spot for classic European fashion – she's definitely not out to imitate anyone. She's drawn to simple, elegant lines and refined luxury, which makes Chanel a natural choice. If anything, she's giving it her own twist, adding a modern and confident edge to the look." The Sussexes' New York trip didn't end with handbags. Markle recently attended a private dinner in a strapless midnight-blue gown from Chanel's 2022 Autumn/Winter Ready-to-Wear collection, paired with diamond studs and a sleek ponytail.