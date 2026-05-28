'Painfully Cringey' Meghan Markle Mocked After Her 'Embarrassing' Viral Reaction to Beyoncé's Text Resurfaces

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Meghan Markle continues to face the brunt of brutal social media trolling — this time due to haters poking fun at the Duchess' "cringe" reaction to Beyoncé texting her, as a viral video of the moment from the 2022 Netflix series Harry & Meghan resurfaced online.

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Meghan Markle Giggled About Beyoncé's Text

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle showed her fangirl side during the episode.

Meghan's fawning over the pop star was obvious in the Harry and Meghan clip. "Beyonce just texted," the Duchess of Sussex began. "Shut up," Harry said with a gasp. "'Just checking in,'" the mom-of-two begins reading the text while collapsing in giggles. "Just casual," Harry interjected.

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Meghan Markle Beamed After Receiving Beyoncé's Text

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle said Beyoncé wanted her to 'feel safe and protected.'

Meghan turned giddy, saying, "I still can't believe she knows who I am." "Go and call her," Harry responded. "No, it's OK," she replied. "She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability, and she thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed." "That's well said," Harry agreed.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry egged wife Meghan Markle when he playfully said 'shut up' to her excitement about Beyoncé's text.

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The duchess was dragged online, with one user writing, "They aired 'conversations' with the royal family, Courteney Cox, Beyoncé, etc. No wonder Hollywood has closed (almost) all doors by now." "Funny how Beyoncé seemed to vanish from the Harry and Meghan orbit right after that painfully cringey 'Beyoncé just texted me' Netflix scene," one user posted on X. "Meghan reading out that Beyoncé text like a teenager announcing prom news will never not be embarrassing, especially with the way she started interpreting it like she’d rehearsed the speech beforehand while Harry reacting like he’s witnessing a historic world event." The user continued, "And ever since then? Silence. No friendship moments. No public support. No Beyoncé appearances. Nothing. Honestly feels like Beyoncé wanted no part in becoming another Meghan curated moment after that."

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The Reactions Were Brutal

Source: MEGA The footage was described as 'cringey.'

Another posted, "'Painfully cringey' is the most apt description of that Netflix scene I've ever heard. No one blabs to someone on a reality show on what a friend said online. Good on Beyoncé for getting rid of them. Meghan should write a book titled, 'How to Lose Friends and Influence Enemies.'" A third wrote, "So incredibly rude and embarrassing that she’d read a highly personal text out loud to millions of people."

Did Beyoncé Have a Relationship With Meghan Markle?

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, joined her and Prince Harry at the singer's concert.