Meghan Markle Restocking Sold-Out As Ever Products as She Seeks 'Much-Needed Cash,' Claims Expert
Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand is continuing to expand its line of products with a seasonal restock of old favorites and a launch of new explorations.
In a recent Instagram post from the brand, they shared a photo of a stack of decadent pancakes with raspberries and a thick syrup on top.
The caption teased, “Oh yes, honey...sweet things await. Mark your calendars for June 20 at 8 a.m. PT — we’re bringing back your favorites, plus some delicious surprises you won’t want to miss!”
Meghan Markle in Search of 'Much-Needed Cash'
After As Ever shared a glimpse of what fans can expect from their most recent line of products, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard dished to a news outlet about how Meghan is trying hard to monetize her brand as much as possible.
“Of course, her royal title and Sussex name are boosting her brand,” Chard said. “She will cling to this as it will help bring her [more] fame and fortune, which is imperative to her life.”
“She will keep her fingers in many pies and her name in lights with the hope that one or more of her ideas will bring in the much-needed hard cash,” the expert added.
Bombshell Financial Allegations Resurface
Despite her attempt to rake in money, Chard noted that Meghan “is not likely to amass her fortune from the sales of basic As Ever treats, however delicious they may be.”
Chard’s opinion comes around the same time that bombshell financial allegations resurfaced about Meghan and Prince Harry. In 2023, royal expert Valentine Low released his book “Courtiers.” Quotes about the former royals’ finances went viral in June, as the author claimed Meghan and Harry left the monarchy in 2020 because they wanted “freedom to make money and dip their toes in politics.”
Meghan Markle Wants to 'Earn Money for Herself'
Low also suggested that the Suits actress was looking forward to “earn[ing] money for herself” — which highly influenced the couple’s move to Montecito, California.
“Some suspected that in the end [Meghan] wanted to make money,” Low wrote in his book. “And the only way she was going to do that was by leaving her royal life behind and going back to America.”
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sign $100 Million Netflix Deal
Had Meghan and Harry continued their duties within the monarchy, they would have reportedly needed to sacrifice their desire for personal financial gain, per their respective royal agreement.
Despite speculation of needing more cash flow, Meghan and Harry signed a $100 million five-year contract with Netflix in 2020. They also made a deal with Spotify, said to be worth up to $20 million. However, the deal ended in 2023 after the couple failed to meet “productivity benchmarks.”