Meghan Markle Was Used to Promote Netflix's 'The Gentlemen,' Claims Insider: 'Oldest Marketing Trick in the Book'
Oct. 19 2026, Published 8:28 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle was recently rumored to be joining the cast of Netflix's The Gentlemen, but now a source close to the Sussexes has claimed the streaming giant "used" the Duchess' name to promote the series — despite her not being involved at all.
The Original Meghan Markle Rumors
The Gentlemen, Netflix's crime drama created by Guy Ritchie, stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario. The series debuted in 2024, with its second season arriving on the streaming platform this past September.
The show has since been renewed for a third season, and rumors began swirling in August that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, could be joining the cast.
At the time, Deadline reported that Meghan was "in talks" to appear in the upcoming season. Sources said "the conversations are in early stages," although neither Netflix nor the Sussexes had officially confirmed her involvement.
'The Gentlemen' 'Used' Meghan's Name for Publicity, Sussex Pal Says
Now, friends of the Sussexes claim that the rumors were all a publicity stunt to "help promote" the series, as the viewership had recently dropped.
One person added, "Some people in her camp feel she was used to help promote Season 2, because they knew it wasn’t as good as the first season and had already commissioned a third."
They continued, "It’s the oldest marketing trick in the book: get a big name to read a script, then leak that you’re 'in conversation' with them when, in reality, nothing is particularly far along. The whole thing left a bit of a sour taste in the Sussex camp’s mouth. Needless to say, Netflix got what it wanted: huge viewing figures for season two and a lot of publicity."
- Meghan Markle 'Never Actually Had an Offer' to Appear on Netflix's 'The Gentlemen' Despite Reported Outrage Over Her Casting, Source Claims
- 'The Gentlemen': Inside the Netflix Show After Meghan Markle's Rumored Casting and Reported Withdrawal
- Meghan Markle's Casting in Season 3 of 'The Gentlemen' Has Been Withdrawn Due to Intense Backlash, Source Claims
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'The Gentlemen' Insiders Clap Back at Publicity Stunt Claims
However, insiders connected to The Gentlemen reportedly took issue with claims made by friends of the Sussexes.
Speaking to The Times on October 19, one insider pushed back against suggestions that the production had used Meghan's name to generate publicity.
"This is not a show in need of stunt casting," the source insisted, rejecting the implication that the series had sought to capitalize on the Duchess of Sussex's fame.
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Eyeing a Return to Acting
Rumors Meghan could join the cast of The Gentlemen didn't come out of nowhere: It's been widely reported that the royal is looking to revive her former career now that she and Prince Harry have moved back to the U.K. with their kids.
In August, an Australian news publication reported that the Duchess of Sussex had been "offered a role in an upcoming project based in the U.K."
Subsequent reports fueled speculation that the project in question was The Gentlemen, although Meghan's rumored involvement in the Netflix series now appears unlikely to materialize.
Earlier this month, another report claimed that Meghan was "reading a lot of scripts" and that her return to acting would "definitely happen."
Before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan enjoyed a successful acting career, best known for playing Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama Suits. She also appeared in films including Remember Me and Horrible Bosses.
While the Sussexes were living in the U.S., they also tried their hand at film and TV production, with projects such as With Love, Meghan and Heart of Invictus, both of which were part of their partnership with Netflix.