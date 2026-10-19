Meghan Markle Was Used to Promote Netflix's 'The Gentlemen,' Claims Insider: 'Oldest Marketing Trick in the Book'

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Meghan Markle was recently rumored to be joining the cast of Netflix's The Gentlemen, but now a source close to the Sussexes has claimed the streaming giant "used" the Duchess' name to promote the series — despite her not being involved at all.

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The Original Meghan Markle Rumors

Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE 'The Gentlemen' stars Theo James.

The Gentlemen, Netflix's crime drama created by Guy Ritchie, stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario. The series debuted in 2024, with its second season arriving on the streaming platform this past September. The show has since been renewed for a third season, and rumors began swirling in August that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, could be joining the cast. At the time, Deadline reported that Meghan was "in talks" to appear in the upcoming season. Sources said "the conversations are in early stages," although neither Netflix nor the Sussexes had officially confirmed her involvement.

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'The Gentlemen' 'Used' Meghan's Name for Publicity, Sussex Pal Says

Source: FRANCIS SPECKER / MEGA Meghan Markle's friends feel she was 'used.'

Now, friends of the Sussexes claim that the rumors were all a publicity stunt to "help promote" the series, as the viewership had recently dropped. One person added, "Some people in her camp feel she was used to help promote Season 2, because they knew it wasn’t as good as the first season and had already commissioned a third." They continued, "It’s the oldest marketing trick in the book: get a big name to read a script, then leak that you’re 'in conversation' with them when, in reality, nothing is particularly far along. The whole thing left a bit of a sour taste in the Sussex camp’s mouth. Needless to say, Netflix got what it wanted: huge viewing figures for season two and a lot of publicity."

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Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

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'The Gentlemen' Insiders Clap Back at Publicity Stunt Claims

Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE 'The Gentlemen' insiders clapped back at the rumors.

However, insiders connected to The Gentlemen reportedly took issue with claims made by friends of the Sussexes. Speaking to The Times on October 19, one insider pushed back against suggestions that the production had used Meghan's name to generate publicity. "This is not a show in need of stunt casting," the source insisted, rejecting the implication that the series had sought to capitalize on the Duchess of Sussex's fame.

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Source: STILL WATCHING NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Eyeing a Return to Acting

Source: STILL WATCHING NETFLIX/YOUTUBE Meghan Markle is best known for her role in 'Suits.'