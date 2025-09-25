Meghan McCain Drags Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Violet Over UN Speech About COVID: 'Patently Absurd'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan McCain had some choice words for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet after her controversial United Nations speech. The blogger, 40, called out the 19-year-old for her "patently absurd" words on protecting against long COVID. Violet expressed her opinions at the Tuesday, September 23, event in New York City, with Meghan responding one day later in a since-deleted X post.

Source: The Independent/YouTube/UN Web TV Violet Affleck urged for greater protections against long COVID.

"Every single thing about all of this is why people hate nepo babies so much," she quipped. "She has no business speaking at the UN and what she is speaking about is patently absurd." Meghan deleted the social media share after just a few minutes but reposted a similar sentiment on September 25. "Everything about all of this is why everyone hates nepo babies so much," she once again wrote on a retweet of Violet speaking as a "youth advocate."

Source: MEGA Meghan McCain did not agree with Violet Affleck's UN speech.

Some social media users called out Meghan for enforcing a double standard, as she is the daughter of late Arizona senator John McCain and Cindy McCain. "Some journalist[s] are clutching their pearls mad I called Violet Affleck a nepo baby so I'm giving you all a response here instead of answering your emails," she tweeted. "First, it takes one to know one. I'm clearly a nepo baby, check my twitter bio. Say whatever you want about me, my parents would have NEVER been okay with me speaking in front of the United Nations at 19 about a health issue I had no background, training or experience in. Having famous parents is a double edged sword and if you're going to put yourself out there, you gotta take the heat (as I have always done). Finally — anyone advocating that I mask my kids all day in 2025 I think is insane, and that is my right. Have a nice day."

Violet Affleck's United Nations Speech About COVID

Source: The Independent/YouTube/UN Web TV Violet Affleck wore a mask to the UN conference.

During her UN presentation, the Yale student emphasized the dangers of long COVID while wearing a K95 mask. She explained how her generation's future is "being stolen right in front of our eyes" by political figures ignoring the lingering threat of the virus. Violet called attention to "the relentless beat of back to normal, ignoring, downplaying and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of long COVID." "Young people lacked both real choice in the matter and information about what was being chosen for us," she asserted.

