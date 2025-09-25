Meghan McCain Drags Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Violet Over UN Speech About COVID: 'Patently Absurd'
Sept. 25 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Meghan McCain had some choice words for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet after her controversial United Nations speech.
The blogger, 40, called out the 19-year-old for her "patently absurd" words on protecting against long COVID.
Violet expressed her opinions at the Tuesday, September 23, event in New York City, with Meghan responding one day later in a since-deleted X post.
"Every single thing about all of this is why people hate nepo babies so much," she quipped. "She has no business speaking at the UN and what she is speaking about is patently absurd."
Meghan deleted the social media share after just a few minutes but reposted a similar sentiment on September 25.
"Everything about all of this is why everyone hates nepo babies so much," she once again wrote on a retweet of Violet speaking as a "youth advocate."
Some social media users called out Meghan for enforcing a double standard, as she is the daughter of late Arizona senator John McCain and Cindy McCain.
"Some journalist[s] are clutching their pearls mad I called Violet Affleck a nepo baby so I'm giving you all a response here instead of answering your emails," she tweeted. "First, it takes one to know one. I'm clearly a nepo baby, check my twitter bio. Say whatever you want about me, my parents would have NEVER been okay with me speaking in front of the United Nations at 19 about a health issue I had no background, training or experience in. Having famous parents is a double edged sword and if you're going to put yourself out there, you gotta take the heat (as I have always done). Finally — anyone advocating that I mask my kids all day in 2025 I think is insane, and that is my right. Have a nice day."
Violet Affleck's United Nations Speech About COVID
During her UN presentation, the Yale student emphasized the dangers of long COVID while wearing a K95 mask. She explained how her generation's future is "being stolen right in front of our eyes" by political figures ignoring the lingering threat of the virus. Violet called attention to "the relentless beat of back to normal, ignoring, downplaying and concealing both the prevalence of airborne transmission and the threat of long COVID."
"Young people lacked both real choice in the matter and information about what was being chosen for us," she asserted.
The teen went on to describe how COVID-19 is "airborne, floating and lingering in the air," and "one infection can result in disabling damage to almost every cell in the body from the brain and heart to the nerves and blood vessels."
"Every subsequent infection increases the risk of long movement and places people who already have it in greater danger," she continued. "As [Yale immunobiology professor] Dr. Akiko Iwasaki says, at this point, the whole population is the control group, and after only five years, long COVID has surpassed asthma as the most common chronic illness in children in five years and under."