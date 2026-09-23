Megyn Kelly Blasts CNN Hosts as 'Homely,' Claims the Network Is 'Beyond Saving'

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Former Fox News and NBC anchor Megyn Kelly joined the conservative lambasting of CNN after Donald Trump banned the network from the White House but ratcheted up her criticism by attacking not just the network's journalism, but the looks of its hosts. The 55-year-old joined News24's Paul Murray and claimed the network was doomed because of its "homely" staff.

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Source: NEWS24 / YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly took a wide ranging blast at CNN's team.

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Kelly Thinks CNN Is 'Beyond Saving'

Source: MEGA Kelly said Fox's success came from dressing up news with 'bells and whistles.'

The former TV host, who now hosts an independent, eponymous radio show, told Murray that CNN was "beyond saving" because of its "far left" politics and commitment to presenting itself as serious journalism. She compared it to her former network, Fox News, which she said was successful because they present news with "bells and whistles" — as well as pretty faces. "Fox understands you got to put some bells and whistles on this thing, you got to make the screen pop, you’ve got to keep things dynamic, and they know how to do it. They’ve been doing it for 30 years now and the others have never gotten it," she said.

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Kelly Mocked CNN Hosts' Looks

Source: MEGA Kelly said audiences hate looking at Wolf Blitzer.

Kelly then took to blasting the "homely" appearance of CNN's TV anchors. "Just to give you one basic example, why are there so many homely people up and down the rundown of CNN to this day? Roger Ailes would never have allowed it!" Kelly said, referring to the late Fox executive. "I’m just gonna say, people don’t want to look at that when they’re — they can look at anything! But CNN has to take itself super seriously, we’ve got a real journalist, and suddenly, you’re staring at Wolf Blitzer, ah!"

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Kelly Is Not Optimistic for the Network's Future

Source: MEGA Kelly isn't optimistic about what Ellison can do with CNN.

CNN is in the midst of a potential merger with Paramount, which is currently under the leadership of Trump buddy David Ellison. Ellison infamously took CBS and quickly began shaping it rightward by installing Trump-friendly executives like Bari Weiss, who in turn began firing longtime anchors and correspondents in favor of known conservatives like Ross Douthat. But Kelly doesn't think Ellison can save CNN's reputation as a "far left" network. She whined about the network's coverage of Trump, claiming the network and its hosts “hate anybody who is in the center or right of center.” She conceded that things had gotten "slightly more fair" to Trump since Mark Thompson took over from Jeff Zucker in 2023, but the network is still doomed. "They’re not forgiven," she said. "They didn’t own it. These are the same anchors there. Am I suddenly supposed to think the Jake Tappers of the world are open-minded to Trump and his agenda?"

CNN Is in the Midst of a Lawsuit With Trump

Source: MEGA CNN is currently suing Donald Trump.