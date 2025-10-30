or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Megyn Kelly
OK LogoNEWS

Megyn Kelly Blasts Jamie Lee Curtis for 'Walking Back' Charlie Kirk Comments: 'Completely Dishonest'

megyn kelly blasts jamie lee curtis
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly slammed Jamie Lee Curtis for backtracking on her Charlie Kirk remarks.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 30 2025, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly called out Jamie Lee Curtis for "walking back" her comments about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk’s death.

During the Wednesday, October 29, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the former Fox News host accused the Halloween star of being “completely dishonest” after Curtis clarified her earlier remarks about Kirk, who was shot and killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in September.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Megyn Kelly called Jamie Lee Curtis 'dishonest' for clarifying her Charlie Kirk comments.
Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

Megyn Kelly called Jamie Lee Curtis 'dishonest' for clarifying her Charlie Kirk comments.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“We gave her credit at the time because, even though she has a trans kid, and recognized Charlie didn't — he was where I am on the trans issues — she recognized a man had been killed,” Kelly said.

Article continues below advertisement

Curtis originally made headlines when she got emotional on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast just days after the tragedy.

“I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say. But I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died that he felt connected to his faith,” she said at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Now, Curtis said her comments were taken out of context.

In a new interview with Variety published Tuesday, October 28, the Oscar winner tried to clear the air.

“An excerpt of it mistranslated what I was saying as I wished him well — like I was talking about him in a very positive way, which I wasn’t,” she explained. “I was simply talking about his faith in god.”

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jamie Lee Curtis said her podcast quote was 'mistranslated.'
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lee Curtis said her podcast quote was 'mistranslated.'

Article continues below advertisement

Curtis went on to discuss how social media outrage has made it difficult to express nuanced opinions.

“In the binary world today, you cannot hold two ideas at the same time: I cannot be Jewish and totally believe in Israel’s right to exist and at the same time reject the destruction of Gaza,” she said. “You can’t say that, because you get vilified for having a mind that says, 'I can hold both those thoughts. I can be contradictory in that way.’”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Megyn Kelly accused the actress of backtracking after public backlash.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly accused the actress of backtracking after public backlash.

Article continues below advertisement

Variety interviewer Trish Deitch noted that Curtis might need to be cautious about what she says because of her fame.

“I don’t have to be careful — if I was careful, I wouldn’t have told you any of what I just told you,” she fired back. “I would have just said, ‘Hi, welcome. I baked you banana bread. Here’s my dog. Here’s my house, blah, blah, blah. What do you want to know?’ I can’t not be who I am in the moment I am.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jamie Lee Curtis said she refuses to be 'careful' about what she says despite criticism.
Source: MEGA

Jamie Lee Curtis said she refuses to be 'careful' about what she says despite criticism.

Kelly, however, wasn’t convinced by Curtis’ explanation.

That is completely dishonest. She walked this back because she clearly got blowback over it,” Kelly said, claiming that Curtis’ clarification “actively endangers those of us who are on the right and who are out here speaking to crowds and keep this conversation going.”

The podcaster continued, “If she really were this fearless person who would say anything — the consequences be damned — she wouldn't feel such an urge to make sure people knew she was 'mistranslated' into people thinking that she wished him well, which she very much wants us to know she did not.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.