Megyn Kelly Blasts Jamie Lee Curtis for 'Walking Back' Charlie Kirk Comments: 'Completely Dishonest'

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly called Jamie Lee Curtis 'dishonest' for clarifying her Charlie Kirk comments.

“We gave her credit at the time because, even though she has a trans kid, and recognized Charlie didn't — he was where I am on the trans issues — she recognized a man had been killed,” Kelly said.

Curtis originally made headlines when she got emotional on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast just days after the tragedy. “I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say. But I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died that he felt connected to his faith,” she said at the time.

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube

Now, Curtis said her comments were taken out of context. In a new interview with Variety published Tuesday, October 28, the Oscar winner tried to clear the air. “An excerpt of it mistranslated what I was saying as I wished him well — like I was talking about him in a very positive way, which I wasn’t,” she explained. “I was simply talking about his faith in god.”

Source: MEGA Jamie Lee Curtis said her podcast quote was 'mistranslated.'

Curtis went on to discuss how social media outrage has made it difficult to express nuanced opinions. “In the binary world today, you cannot hold two ideas at the same time: I cannot be Jewish and totally believe in Israel’s right to exist and at the same time reject the destruction of Gaza,” she said. “You can’t say that, because you get vilified for having a mind that says, 'I can hold both those thoughts. I can be contradictory in that way.’”

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly accused the actress of backtracking after public backlash.

Variety interviewer Trish Deitch noted that Curtis might need to be cautious about what she says because of her fame. “I don’t have to be careful — if I was careful, I wouldn’t have told you any of what I just told you,” she fired back. “I would have just said, ‘Hi, welcome. I baked you banana bread. Here’s my dog. Here’s my house, blah, blah, blah. What do you want to know?’ I can’t not be who I am in the moment I am.”

Source: MEGA Jamie Lee Curtis said she refuses to be 'careful' about what she says despite criticism.