Megyn Kelly Blasts Jamie Lee Curtis for 'Walking Back' Charlie Kirk Comments: 'Completely Dishonest'
Oct. 30 2025, Published 9:05 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly called out Jamie Lee Curtis for "walking back" her comments about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk’s death.
During the Wednesday, October 29, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the former Fox News host accused the Halloween star of being “completely dishonest” after Curtis clarified her earlier remarks about Kirk, who was shot and killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in September.
“We gave her credit at the time because, even though she has a trans kid, and recognized Charlie didn't — he was where I am on the trans issues — she recognized a man had been killed,” Kelly said.
Curtis originally made headlines when she got emotional on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast just days after the tragedy.
“I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say. But I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died that he felt connected to his faith,” she said at the time.
Now, Curtis said her comments were taken out of context.
In a new interview with Variety published Tuesday, October 28, the Oscar winner tried to clear the air.
“An excerpt of it mistranslated what I was saying as I wished him well — like I was talking about him in a very positive way, which I wasn’t,” she explained. “I was simply talking about his faith in god.”
Curtis went on to discuss how social media outrage has made it difficult to express nuanced opinions.
“In the binary world today, you cannot hold two ideas at the same time: I cannot be Jewish and totally believe in Israel’s right to exist and at the same time reject the destruction of Gaza,” she said. “You can’t say that, because you get vilified for having a mind that says, 'I can hold both those thoughts. I can be contradictory in that way.’”
Variety interviewer Trish Deitch noted that Curtis might need to be cautious about what she says because of her fame.
“I don’t have to be careful — if I was careful, I wouldn’t have told you any of what I just told you,” she fired back. “I would have just said, ‘Hi, welcome. I baked you banana bread. Here’s my dog. Here’s my house, blah, blah, blah. What do you want to know?’ I can’t not be who I am in the moment I am.”
Kelly, however, wasn’t convinced by Curtis’ explanation.
“That is completely dishonest. She walked this back because she clearly got blowback over it,” Kelly said, claiming that Curtis’ clarification “actively endangers those of us who are on the right and who are out here speaking to crowds and keep this conversation going.”
The podcaster continued, “If she really were this fearless person who would say anything — the consequences be damned — she wouldn't feel such an urge to make sure people knew she was 'mistranslated' into people thinking that she wished him well, which she very much wants us to know she did not.”