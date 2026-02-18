Megyn Kelly Calls Out 'Jealous' Chris Cuomo in Fiery Rant Over Nancy Guthrie Investigation

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly did not hold back when addressing NewsNation's Chris Cuomo on the latest episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show." The TV personality launched into a fiery monologue, repeatedly referring to Cuomo as "Fredo" while defending her coverage of the investigation connected to Savannah Guthrie's extended family.

Megyn Kelly's Fiery Rant

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly did not hold back during her latest podcast episode.

"Here's 'Fredo' Cuomo on his little-known show on NewsNation, which has less viewers than I have fingers," Kelly began. "Let me tell you what Fredo is really upset about. Fredo No-Rato, that's his real problem. Nobody watches his show on NewsNation… Nobody watches his failed podcast either. Nobody watched his SiriusXM radio show. Nobody watched him on CNN." She continued, "And therefore, he gets upset at anybody who does well, like our show, which is always one of the top three conservative podcasts in the nation. It's currently number one on Apple. Fredo doesn't like that. Because, as I say, Fredo No-Rato. So he gets upset, and he gets jealous."

'Hurt His Little Feelings'

Source: mega Kelly defended her coverage of the Guthrie investigation.

Kelly also accused Cuomo of being unable to handle criticism. "Sometimes in the past, on this show, we've called out Fredo for his terrible behavior, for his bad ratings, for his lies about bumping into people who just happen to be listening to his podcast, because literally nobody does, and Fredo can't take criticism," she said. The journalist then made a striking allegation about a private attempt to silence her. "I'll tell you something I've never told before," Kelly claimed. "Fredo actually called my lawyer, who he happened to use briefly on a legal matter, and begged the lawyer to get me to stop mentioning him. He didn't want me to attack him, because it hurt his little feelings."

Nancy Guthrie Investigation

Source: mega The journalist accused Cuomo of being 'jealous' of her ratings.

Kelly said Cuomo is now "trying to play the protector of the Guthrie family," but defended her reporting as standard journalistic practice. "In an investigation like this, you don't rule out family because of feelings, because of your little feelings," she said. "Everyone remains a suspect until we have somebody in handcuffs." She emphasized that law enforcement officials have publicly stated that no one has been ruled out. "You especially do it that way when the sheriff tows the car belonging to the sister and her husband and impounds it," Kelly said. "You do that when the sheriff and the FBI continuously return to the sister and her husband's home, taking pictures in the middle of the night with the lights off… Go back time and time and time again to search the home and take belongings from the home and take photographs of the home, which is not the crime scene." Kelly also referenced Cuomo's past controversies, accusing him of prioritizing his brood over journalism. "Because I know you're in the business of protecting your family," she said. "Okay, we learned that firsthand during Covid, when you put your loser brother on there and ran cover for him."

'Actual News'

Source: mega Kelly referenced Cuomo’s past controversies during the rant.