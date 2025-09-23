Megyn Kelly Calls Out 'Coward' Van Jones for Trying to Spin His Opinion About Charlie Kirk After His Death: He Started 'to Panic' 

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly went off on Van Jones this week, blasting the CNN commentator for how he’s handled his comments about Charlie Kirk following the conservative activist’s shocking death. “We got to talk about Van Jones,” Kelly started on her show. “He came out on Friday with a nice story about Charlie, and as I'm sure he predicted, it's now getting even conservatives to say nice things about Van. Well, I'm not one of them. Not today.”

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly ripped into Van Jones over his comments about Charlie Kirk.

Kelly argued that Jones’ tribute only came after he began worrying about backlash. “Van Jones, I believe – because I don't think Van Jones is a bad man, I think he's a coward – sees what happens to Charlie on Wednesday, and clearly starts to panic,” she said. “He genuinely felt sad that Charlie was killed, but not so sad he would go out and say I was totally wrong about everything I said about him.”

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube

She reminded her audience that just two days before Kirk’s death, Jones had criticized him on CNN. “He attacked him because Charlie had suggested that there was a racial motive at least in part, in the slaying of Iryna Zarutska,” Kelly explained. “It was totally irresponsible of you. It was wrong, and you have yet to undo it.” Kelly added, “You are the one who called him a racist, totally unjustified on CNN and didn't have the guts to take it down, take it back and correct it when you knew it was untrue.”

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly accused the TV star of 'panicking' about backlash after Charlie Kirk’s death.

She closed her fiery rant with a warning: “You're not the victim. Be bold. Say what you actually mean. When you s---- it up, apologize and take it back like a man. And don't fall back on alleged death threats, which is your go-to to excuse your own terrible behavior. That's what you're doing. It's infuriating.”

After Kirk’s killing, Jones posted a heartfelt message on X, writing, “Today’s attack on Charlie Kirk is absolutely horrifying and heartbreaking. He fought with words not weapons. There is no place for political violence in our society and those responsible must be swiftly brought to justice. My prayers are with Charlie’s loved ones, the traumatized students at Utah Valley University and all who have been impacted by this senseless act.”

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly said Van Jones verbally attacked Charlie Kirk just two days earlier.

But just days earlier, on September 8, Jones sharply condemned Kirk’s comments on Zarutska’s death. “We don’t know why that man did what he did. And for Charlie Kirk to say, ‘We know he did it because she’s white,’ when there’s no evidence of that is just pure race mongering, hate mongering. It’s wrong. Then he says that if something like that had happened the other way, there would be sweeping changes imposed on society. Where is the George Floyd Policing Act? It didn’t pass that… We don’t know how to deal with people who are hurting in the way this man was hurting. Hurt people hurt people,” he said at the time.

Today’s attack on Charlie Kirk is absolutely horrifying and heartbreaking. He fought with words not weapons. There is no place for political violence in our society and those responsible must be swiftly brought to justice. My prayers are with Charlie’s loved ones, the traumatized… — Van Jones (@VanJones68) September 10, 2025 Source: @VanJones68/X

Jones also revealed that Kirk had privately reached out to him. “He invited me to come on his show to talk with him," he shared. "He wrote: ‘Hey, Van, I mean it, I’d love to have you on my show to have a respectful conversation about crime and race. I would be a gentleman, as I know you would be as well. We can disagree about the issues agreeably.’”

Source: CNN The lawyer revealed that the right-wing activist invited him for a respectful debate before his death.