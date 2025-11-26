Megyn Kelly Slams 'Desperate' Jennifer Lopez's Nearly-Nude Look at Billionaire's Wedding: 'Why Won't She Wear Clothing?'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly isn't a fan of Jennifer Lopez's style choices. The journalist, 55, slammed the starlet, 56, for her performance at Indian billionaire Vamsi Gadiraju's lavish wedding over the weekend. Kelly spoke about Lopez's revealing look at the event in a recent episode of her eponymous podcast.

"Why won't Jennifer Lopez wear clothing? Explain this to me. She's 56, I think she's almost 57 now. She went to performance on a billionaire's wedding in India. Let me just show you what she chose to wear," the broadcaster told guest Benny Johnson on "The Megyn Kelly Show." The Marry Me actress donned a gold sequined corset with matching knee-high sparkling boots when she took the stage at the nuptials. Her chest was busting out of her top, while her cleavage was barely covered. Lopez reportedly earned a staggering $2 million paycheck for her performance.

Megyn Kelly Yells at Jennifer Lopez to Cover Up

"I’m not begrudging her looking good at her age, but I'm in favor of clothing. Just a little. It doesn't have to be that much, but generally, to cover your v--. Like that at 57 seems like an appropriate standard," Kelly scoffed. "It’s too much!" She then critiqued Lopez's "ridiculous backward thong" she sported for the party. However, Kelly noted that the shiny ensemble was one of the "On the Six" singer's more "modest" looks.

At another point during the wedding's three-day-long extravaganza, Lopez also wore a black leather bodysuit that had cutouts all over the stomach, as well as a cropped matching long-sleeved top for a different performance. "Another one was this leather strappy [look]. You can see virtually everything," Kelly critiqued. "I'm sorry, she had her day of being the s-- kitten when she was in her 20s and early 30s. It worked [and] made her star."

