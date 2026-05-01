Megyn Kelly Lashes Out at 'The View' Hosts Over Their Comments on Supreme Court Voting Rights Ruling: 'What They're Doing Is Dangerous'

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Megyn Kelly lashed out at The View co-hosts after their comments about the Supreme Court's recent ruling over how the Voting Rights Act can be used when redistricting areas, as some feel the decision could hurt minority voters. The journalist first targeted "multimillionaire" Sunny Hostin, noting her son just graduated from Harvard. "Listen to the way she talks about this ruling… It's incredible to watch this incredibly privileged group of rich b------ act like they've had dogs sicked on them at the ballot box," Kelly continued, referring to all of the morning show's stars.

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Megyn Kelly Slams 'The View' Co-Hosts

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly slammed the 'rich b------' of 'The View.'

In a clip Kelly showed, Hostin expressed her frustration with the ruling and shared how her dad used to tell her stories about racial discrimination. "Now I have to tell my children that they have less civil rights than I did when I was born," she stated. Kelly declared of her comments, "These are what we call lies."

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Source: @theview/youtube Sunny Hostin shared her disappointment over the ruling on the Thursday, April 30, episode of 'The View.'

Kelly also had an issue with Joy Behar asking if Clarence Thomas "stood up his people, for his race." Said the journalist, "You tell me what would happen if I was like, I'm a lawyer, let's say I made it to the Supreme Court. ‘First things first, I stand up for my race. My first principle is that I stand up for the whites. I just want to make that clear. I'm here for the whites first. Everybody else is secondary to me.' They say this s---."

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly also had an issue with Whoopi Goldberg's remarks.

"Just when you think they couldn't take it any further, they explicitly say what I just said. Listen to this follow-up by that sage, Whoopi Goldberg, who we all do turn to for constitutional analysis..." the podcast host sarcastically shared. "She's even worse than Sunny." "This is meant to discourage you from voting," the EGOT winner said on the ABC series of the ruling. "This is meant to made you feel like you don't have a voice."

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly said the talk show stars' comment are 'dangerous.'

"What they're doing is so dangerous," Kelly suggested. "Because if you make race the stakes of any conversation like it's okay to stand up for your people because you're black – we're living through the backlash to that right now, where, especially young white men in some pockets have been told this over and over and over, that it's okay to divide us by race and to lean into race essentialism, that they're like, 'Okay, fine, then we'll do that.' And they're much more focused on their whiteness and their race than they have been in decades."

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Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly joked about valuing Whoopi Goldberg's 'constitutional analysis.'