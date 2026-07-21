Megyn Kelly's 'Monster' Insult 'Reopened a Question' About Ellen DeGeneres That 'Many People Never Felt Was Fully Answered,' Expert Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly is reopening one of the biggest questions left behind by Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime TV downfall: how much of the “be kind” image matched what happened off camera? On the July 16 episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly called DeGeneres a “monster” while discussing the former talk show host’s alleged treatment of staff. The conversation, which included comedian Adam Carolla, centered on celebrities whose public warmth allegedly does not match their private behavior.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly repeated claims that staff were not allowed to make eye contact with Ellen DeGeneres.

Kelly said a production staff member, through a blood relative she personally knows, claimed employees on DeGeneres’ show were not allowed to make eye contact with the host in the hallways. “You were not allowed to look Ellen in the eye if you were on her production staff,” Kelly said.

Article continues below advertisement

The Eye Contact Claim

Source: Megyn Kelly/YOUTUBE Adam Carolla questioned Ellen DeGeneres' public image during the discussion.

Kelly said she could understand a host asking not to be interrupted while preparing for a show. The alleged eye contact rule, she argued, was different. “You can’t make eye contact with her? She’s a monster,” Kelly said. Carolla also questioned DeGeneres’ public image, saying he once attended a wedding where DeGeneres was present and noticed she was the only guest not dancing. The observation stood out because dancing had been one of the signature images of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Kelly said the disconnect between DeGeneres’ cheerful television persona and the allegations surrounding her workplace has continued to shape public reaction to the former host.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why Ellen DeGeneres’ Image Still Gets Revisited

Source: MEGA Experts said Ellen DeGeneres' reputation continues to draw public scrutiny.

“For nearly two decades, millions of people welcomed Ellen into their homes almost every afternoon,” said brand and communications consultant Sam Gauchier. “She danced with guests, surprised teachers, gave away cars, and ended every show by saying, ‘Be kind.’ Kindness wasn’t just part of her brand. It was the promise people felt they were tuning in for,” Gauchier explained. “So when reports surfaced that didn’t match that image,” she continued, “people weren’t just asking whether the allegations were true. They were asking themselves, ‘Did I misunderstand this person all along?’”

Old Stories, New Reactions

Source: Megyn Kelly/YOUTUBE Megyn Kelly argued old controversies still shaped public opinion.