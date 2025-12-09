or
Megyn Kelly Rips Apart Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife for Attacking Donald Trump in New Speech: 'She’s Making Herself Into a Star'

megyn kelly slams jimmy kimmels wife speech
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly blasted Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, over her anti-Trump speech at an event.

Dec. 9 2025, Published 7:23 a.m. ET

Megyn Kelly jumped right in after Jimmy Kimmel’s wife took aim at Donald Trump during a high-profile speech.

Molly McNearney — the executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Kimmel’s wife — went after Trump as “thin-skinned” while speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Breakfast on December 3. She tied her comments to the temporary suspension of the late-night show in September, suggesting it raised bigger questions about “freedom” of speech in the U.S.

image of Megyn Kelly went after Molly McNearney for her speech about Donald Trump.
Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube

Megyn Kelly went after Molly McNearney for her speech about Donald Trump.

Kelly wasted no time firing back on her podcast.

“Now she's making herself, in her own mind, into a star. She's done nothing other than, I guess, write for Jimmy, must have been really tough gig to get, and now they're making a feminist icon out of her, because she waxed poetic on a podcast about how Trump is to blame for everything. Now she gets, I guess, an award at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment breakfast, and here's how she used her time… Oh, my God,” she slammed.

Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube
The journalist added, “She is straight out of Central Casting with like the uptight, tight little face and the bad haircut or bad color choices out there on how Jimmy Kimmel truly is like a Nelson Mandela, because he had six nights off, two were over the weekend, and he got paid millions of dollars for it, and became some sort of cultural free speech icon as a result of him saying ‘MAGA killed Charlie [Kirk],’ FALSE information.”

In her speech, McNearney said the tension took a toll behind the scenes, revealing, "My husband, workplace livelihood and friends have been threatened multiple times" by Trump and his supporters, whom she accused of twisting their words.

"And I'm one of the lucky ones," she added. "We got knocked down, and with all of you, you helped us get back up. And I cannot thank you enough."

image of Megyn Kelly slammed Molly McNearney for trying to turn herself into a 'star.'
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly slammed Molly McNearney for trying to turn herself into a 'star.'

McNearney also explained that she once took the First Amendment “for granted” before the show’s temporary shutdown.

"We lose our freedom when we are scared and we are distracted. I have been very consumed by both," McNearney admitted, speaking about how the political climate has reshaped late-night comedy.

image of Molly McNearney said Jimmy Kimmel’s show was unfairly suspended.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter/YouTube

Molly McNearney said Jimmy Kimmel’s show was unfairly suspended.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter/YouTube
"I’ve been asked to speak about freedom of speech, and I have to be honest. I naively assumed it was a guarantee in this country. Until September 16, 2025," she said, referencing Kimmel’s remarks about conservative commentator Kirk.

She also pointed to broader cultural shifts, citing the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022 and Kimmel’s suspension — which she claimed Trump supported.

"I watched a show, co-workers, friends and the man I love be put on ‘indefinite suspension’ after our thin-skinned president asked for his removal," she said. "It is a fragile time for freedom."

image of Molly McNearney accused Donald Trump of threatening free speech.
Source: MEGA

Molly McNearney accused Donald Trump of threatening free speech.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! returned to TV screens on September 23, with Kimmel making an emotional statement.

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said as he got choked up.

"This show is not important," Kimmel stated. "What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this."

