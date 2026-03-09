or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Megyn Kelly Slams CBS, Claims They Purposely 'Mislead' Viewers by 'Deceptively Editing' Pete Hegseth's '60 Minutes' Interview

Megyn Kelly accused CBS of editing Pete Hegseth's '60 Minutes' interview to 'reframe' his answers.

March 9 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly kicked off the Monday, March 9, episode of her self-titled show by calling out CBS, alleging they made "deceptive edits" to Pete Hegseth's interview on 60 Minutes.

The journalist blamed the situation on CBS News' editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, who was hired in October 2025.

Megyn Kelly Calls Out CBS

Megyn Kelly claimed CBS made 'deceptive edits' to Pete Hegseth's '60 Minutes' interview.

On the show, Kelly highlighted how a 60 Minutes voiceover said that some of Donald Trump's "normally enthusiastic supporters" criticized him for attacking Iran, as some believe "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulled the U.S. into a war that, to their minds, did not put American interests first."

The clip was followed by Major Garrett asking Hegseth, "Do you want to address the criticism?"

"All I know is I’m in the room every day and I see how President Trump operates and what he’s putting first and it’s America, Americans and American interests," the Secretary of War stated.

The journalist claimed the network 'doesn't care' about 'misleading' viewers.

After CBS' parent company Paramount paid Trump $16 million — as he sued them for editing a 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris before the 2024 election — the network now releases unedited interviews in full, where Kelly noticed Hegseth's answer was to a question that never mentioned Netanyahu.

Megyn Kelly
Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly alleged CBS doesn't care about 'misleading' viewers.

Instead of a voiceover about Netanyahu, Garret asked, "You mentioned America First, some who identify with that movement — Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene — have said from their perspective this isn’t an America First campaign. Do you want to address that criticism?"

Megyn Kelly Calls CBS' Coverage 'Unfair'

Megyn Kelly blamed the edit on CBS News' editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

After pointing out the differences, Kelly blasted the network.

"Here’s the thing: they do not give a s--- about misleading you over at CBS — the old CBS or the new CBS, which has a brand new agenda," Kelly stated. "The left will tell you that it’s pro-MAGA — it’s not pro-MAGA, trust me. Watch two minutes of the evening news or the morning news, it is not pro-MAGA at all. But it is pro-Israel. Bari Weiss has finally achieved her dream of running a news network that will be entirely pro-Israel."

The journalist alleged the network 'reframed' Pete Hegseth's answer to be pro-Israel.

Kelly claimed she wasn't the only one taking up an issue with the situation, claiming "everybody all over the internet" is also complaining about "how unfair their coverage is."

She chastised the program for "reframing the whole thing unfairly," sharing, "There was nothing, nothing about Netanyahu and nothing about Israel in the Q or the A. Only CBS decided to style it in that fashion."

"What kind of f------ bull---- is this?" she asked.

