Megyn Kelly Refused to Cancel College Campus Event Despite Receiving Chilling Threat Just Days After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

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Megyn Kelly spoke out about a chilling threat she received before stepping onto a college campus just days after Charlie Kirk was gunned down. "I got into the car to go to the plane and Abby texted me saying, 'Stand down.' Like, hold on before you come," Kelly, 55, recounted during the Wednesday, July 29, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."

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Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly spoke about a chilling threat she received just days after Charlie Kirk's assassination.

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Megyn Kelly Was Threatened Following Charlie Kirk's Death

Source: MEGA; The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly was scheduled to join Charlie Kirk on his Turning Point USA tour at various college campuses.

The podcast host explained she was scheduled to join Kirk at the third stop of his Turning Point USA tour at Virginia Tech. However, that appearance never happened after Kirk was fatally shot at the tour's first stop at Utah Valley University in September 2025. Though Kelly was "shocked" but "very happy" that the tour would continue as planned, the journalist and her team took it seriously when a "threat" had been faxed in before the Virginia event.

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The Threatening Note Included 'Descriptive' Details

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly promised to go into more details about the note in a documentary shared to her YouTube channel.

"[It] was really nasty and it was very specific, which is scary, especially 10 days after Charlie's assassination," Kelly's longtime assistant Abby Emerson said in the clip. Though Emerson initially didn't want Kelly to read the note, as it was already being "handled," Kelly admitted, "I said something I've never said to Abby before, 'Don't make me ask twice.'" "This is my shot I am going to take it ... and kill that f------ hateful anti-trans b-----," read snippets of the threat. Staff members claimed the note knew "descriptive" details about their upcoming trip, immediately likening the situation to what happened to Kirk.

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Megyn Kelly Refused to Cancel Appearance

Source: MEGA; The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly believed the note was trying to intimidate her into canceling the appearance.

"You do have to worry. When we had the first indication that the killer was motivated by Charlie's stance on the trans issue, the next day I opened my show by saying, 'By the way, it'll be many of us on the right who will not be silenced and who will make it our mission now to continue saying all the things that you thought you silenced with that bullet,'" she recounted. Kelly decided to go ahead with the appearance, believing the threat was merely just an attempt to intimidate her into canceling the event.

Megyn Kelly Admitted She Felt 'Exposed' After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Source: MEGA; The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly felt 'exposed' on stage after Charlie Kirk's assassination.