Megyn Kelly Trashes 'Full Bigot' Randy Fine Over Vile Post
Feb. 18 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
Podcaster Megyn Kelly blasted Florida Rep. Randy Fine (R), accusing him of going "full bigot" after he posted a controversial comparison between Muslims and dogs on social media.
The controversial politician said on X, "If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one,” sparking mass, bipartisan outrage and calls for Fine’s censure, resignation and firing.
Kelly, who's had a rocky past with President Donald Trump and is now one of his biggest allies, first responded to the post by asking, “WT- is this?”
Megyn Kelly Called Randy Fine a 'Pathetic, Sweaty Man'
After Fine replied by asking if she had "figured it out yet," Kelly fired back, calling him a "pathetic sweaty man."
Kelly argued that while Fine may have been reacting to an individual's controversial comments about dogs in New York City, he chose to attack an entire religion instead of the specific person or policy.
She concluded her rebuke by telling the congressman to "F--- off."
Calls for Randy Fine's Resignation and Censure Grow Louder
Fine replied with a snarky version of the Gadsden flag featuring a puppy with the words ‘Don’t Tread on Me.”
Kelly wasn’t the only one to condemn Fine’s vile remarks.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called Fine a "racist slob" and urged him to resign.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) labeled Fine an "Islamophobic, disgusting and unrepentant bigot" and called for Republican leadership to hold him accountable.
CNN anchor Jake Tapper described the post as "disgusting bigotry,” and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna (Calif.) called for Fine to be censured by the House.
Fine, who is Jewish, has frequently faced intense backlash for a long history of inflammatory, anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian remarks.
He has repeatedly referred to Muslim members of Congress, including Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), as "Muslim terrorists.”
Randy Fine Suggested NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Be Deported
He said the same about Muslim New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), demanding his citizenship be revoked and he be deported to a "Ugandan s---hole.”
In a May 2025 interview, he suggested that the United States should "nuke" Gaza's population to achieve "unconditional surrender," invoking the atomic bombings of Japan.
Fine once called a Florida female school board member a “w----,” and has also targeted Jewish community leaders who disagree with him, calling one man a "judenrat," a term referring to Jewish councils that collaborated with N----.