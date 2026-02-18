or
Article continues below advertisement
Megyn Kelly Trashes 'Full Bigot' Randy Fine Over Vile Post

Split photo of Megyn Kely and Randy Fine
Source: MEGA/CSPAN

Megyn Kelly ripped into Rep. Randy Fine's foul post.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Podcaster Megyn Kelly blasted Florida Rep. Randy Fine (R), accusing him of going "full bigot" after he posted a controversial comparison between Muslims and dogs on social media.

The controversial politician said on X, "If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one,” sparking mass, bipartisan outrage and calls for Fine’s censure, resignation and firing.

Kelly, who's had a rocky past with President Donald Trump and is now one of his biggest allies, first responded to the post by asking, “WT- is this?”

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Called Randy Fine a 'Pathetic, Sweaty Man'

Image of Megyn Kelly
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly clapped back at Randy Fine, calling him 'pathetic.'

After Fine replied by asking if she had "figured it out yet," Kelly fired back, calling him a "pathetic sweaty man."

Kelly argued that while Fine may have been reacting to an individual's controversial comments about dogs in New York City, he chose to attack an entire religion instead of the specific person or policy.

She concluded her rebuke by telling the congressman to "F--- off."

Article continues below advertisement

Calls for Randy Fine's Resignation and Censure Grow Louder

Source: @RepFine/X

Rep. Fine posted his own version of the Gadsden flag in response to Kelly.

Fine replied with a snarky version of the Gadsden flag featuring a puppy with the words ‘Don’t Tread on Me.”

Kelly wasn’t the only one to condemn Fine’s vile remarks.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called Fine a "racist slob" and urged him to resign.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) labeled Fine an "Islamophobic, disgusting and unrepentant bigot" and called for Republican leadership to hold him accountable.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Randy Fine was slammed for his 'disgusting' post.
Source: MEGA

Randy Fine was slammed for his 'disgusting' post.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper described the post as "disgusting bigotry,” and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna (Calif.) called for Fine to be censured by the House.

Fine, who is Jewish, has frequently faced intense backlash for a long history of inflammatory, anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian remarks.

He has repeatedly referred to Muslim members of Congress, including Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), as "Muslim terrorists.”

Randy Fine Suggested NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Be Deported

Photo of Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Rep. Fine has taken aim at prominent Muslims in politics like NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

He said the same about Muslim New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), demanding his citizenship be revoked and he be deported to a "Ugandan s---hole.”

In a May 2025 interview, he suggested that the United States should "nuke" Gaza's population to achieve "unconditional surrender," invoking the atomic bombings of Japan.

Fine once called a Florida female school board member a “w----,” and has also targeted Jewish community leaders who disagree with him, calling one man a "judenrat," a term referring to Jewish councils that collaborated with N----.

