Megyn Kelly Trashes 'Full Bigot' Randy Fine Over Vile Post

Podcaster Megyn Kelly blasted Florida Rep. Randy Fine (R), accusing him of going "full bigot" after he posted a controversial comparison between Muslims and dogs on social media. The controversial politician said on X, "If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one,” sparking mass, bipartisan outrage and calls for Fine’s censure, resignation and firing. Kelly, who's had a rocky past with President Donald Trump and is now one of his biggest allies, first responded to the post by asking, “WT- is this?”

Megyn Kelly Called Randy Fine a 'Pathetic, Sweaty Man'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly clapped back at Randy Fine, calling him 'pathetic.'

After Fine replied by asking if she had "figured it out yet," Kelly fired back, calling him a "pathetic sweaty man." Kelly argued that while Fine may have been reacting to an individual's controversial comments about dogs in New York City, he chose to attack an entire religion instead of the specific person or policy. She concluded her rebuke by telling the congressman to "F--- off."

Calls for Randy Fine's Resignation and Censure Grow Louder

pic.twitter.com/SbKISngIrY — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 16, 2026 Source: @RepFine/X Rep. Fine posted his own version of the Gadsden flag in response to Kelly.

Fine replied with a snarky version of the Gadsden flag featuring a puppy with the words ‘Don’t Tread on Me.” Kelly wasn’t the only one to condemn Fine’s vile remarks. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) called Fine a "racist slob" and urged him to resign. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) labeled Fine an "Islamophobic, disgusting and unrepentant bigot" and called for Republican leadership to hold him accountable.

Source: MEGA Randy Fine was slammed for his 'disgusting' post.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper described the post as "disgusting bigotry,” and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna (Calif.) called for Fine to be censured by the House. Fine, who is Jewish, has frequently faced intense backlash for a long history of inflammatory, anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian remarks. He has repeatedly referred to Muslim members of Congress, including Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), as "Muslim terrorists.”

Randy Fine Suggested NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Be Deported

Source: MEGA Rep. Fine has taken aim at prominent Muslims in politics like NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani.