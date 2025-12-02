or
'I'd Like to See Them Bleed Out': Megyn Kelly Gives Violent Response Over Drug Traffickers Being Killed in America's Boat Strikes

Megyn Kelly admitted she would like to see drug traffickers 'lose a limb' in America's strikes against them.

Dec. 2 2025, Updated 11:05 a.m. ET

Megyn Kelly is out for blood.

On the Monday, December 1, installment of her podcast, the journalist and her guest discussed America's boat strikes in the Caribbean Sea, which Pete Hegseth said was aimed at "narco-terrorists" bringing drugs into the U.S.

As several deaths were reported, it was claimed that Hegseth ordered for everyone onboard the boats, including initial survivors, to be killed instead of captured — though he denied the allegations.

Nonetheless, Kelly didn't mind the brutality.

Megyn Kelly Gives Violent Response to Boat Strikes

Though she acknowledged America shouldn't be "committing war crimes," she confessed she doesn't "really care that we’re killing the drug boat guys trying to kill my kids and yours right now by bringing their fentanyl to the United States, to try to get our kids when they go to college with, you know, some drug in some moment of weakness where they think they’re taking a Xanax."

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

"So I really do kind of not only want to see them killed in the water, whether they’re on the boat or in the water, but I’d really like to see them suffer," the mother-of-three shockingly continued. "I would like Trump and Hegseth to make it last a long time so that they lose a limb and bleed out a little."

"I’m really having a difficult time ginning up sympathy for these guys," Kelly spilled.

How Pete Hegseth Responded to the Rumors

The Department of War head responded to the allegations by simply stating that the strikes were intended to be "lethal" and "kinetic."

"As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland," he explained on social media. "The declared intent is to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats, and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people."

"Our current operations in the Caribbean are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict — and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command," he continued in his X post.

Donald Trump Backs Pete Hegseth

When Donald Trump was recently asked about the allegations while aboard an Air Force One flight, he replied, "Pete said he did not order the death of those two men. And I believe him."

"I wouldn’t have wanted that — not a second strike look," he added, noting he would "look into" the situation.

