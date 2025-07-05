Megyn Kelly Rips Apart 'Vulgar' Charlize Theron for Bragging About One-Night Stand: 'It's Inappropriate'
“The Megyn Kelly Show” took a sharp left turn on Thursday, July 3, when host Megyn Kelly unleashed her opinion about Charlize Theron admitting she recently slept with a 26-year-old.
“This is Charlize Theron trying to sound like [a] super cool girl, and I’m gonna let you decide for yourself whether that’s what she accomplished,” Kelly said of the actress, who portrayed her in the 2019 film Bombshell, where Theron depicted the true story of when Kelly accused former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment.
Megyn Kelly Says Charlize Theron Likes Women
“She’s 49 years old,” the podcast host pointed out. “She’s trying to sound like she’s 26 years old, and it’s inappropriate. It feels weird. She’s one of our biggest stars, that’s true. Act like it. Have some class.”
The SiriusXM host suggested the Atomic Blonde star doesn’t even like men, saying, “I don’t believe she’s telling the truth.”
“I kind of call bull----, because I believe that Charlize Theron probably prefers women,” Kelly said. “That’s my belief. Okay, I’m entitled to my opinion, and there’s no reason to get into the details as to why I believe it, but I believe it.”
Megyn Kelly Calls Charlize Theron 'Off-Putting'
Kelly also referred to Theron bragging about her encounter as “really off-putting” — especially since she has held the actress in high regard for the better part of her career.
“It’s a very strange thing to see one of our best-known actresses sit down like that, with the crossed legs, with this s-- podcaster, talking about their o----ms and who they f’ed,” the podcast host stated.
The controversial critic went on to compare Theron to her fellow actress colleagues, saying, “You never see Julia Roberts do this kind of thing. She’s on the opposite side of the aisle; that’s fine, but she doesn’t debase herself [or] her attention, because she’s a true star.”
Charlize Theron Reveals One-Night Stand With 26-Year-Old
Kelly’s scathing remarks come just one day after Theron sat down with Alex Cooper on her “Call Her Daddy” podcast on July 2, where she revealed the rendezvous in question.
“I did just recently f--- a 26-year-old, and it was really amazing,” the actress dished to Cooper. “I’ve never done that. And I was like, ‘Oh, this is great.’ Women should be the ones that are like, ‘F--- you, I’m going to have an o-----.’”
Although Theron is single, she disclosed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on June 26, that she uses the exclusive dating app Raya — however, she noted her lack of interest in the app after she went on two unsuccessful dates.