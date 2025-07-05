Charlize Theron revealed she recently slept with a man half her age, leading Megyn Kelly to rip her apart for her classless behavior.

“This is Charlize Theron trying to sound like [a] super cool girl, and I’m gonna let you decide for yourself whether that’s what she accomplished,” Kelly said of the actress, who portrayed her in the 2019 film Bombshell, where Theron depicted the true story of when Kelly accused former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment.

“She’s 49 years old,” the podcast host pointed out. “She’s trying to sound like she’s 26 years old, and it’s inappropriate. It feels weird. She’s one of our biggest stars, that’s true. Act like it. Have some class.”

The SiriusXM host suggested the Atomic Blonde star doesn’t even like men, saying, “I don’t believe she’s telling the truth.”

“I kind of call bull----, because I believe that Charlize Theron probably prefers women,” Kelly said. “That’s my belief. Okay, I’m entitled to my opinion, and there’s no reason to get into the details as to why I believe it, but I believe it.”