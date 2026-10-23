Melania Trump Says She 'Successfully Secured a Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine' — But Only in One Small Town

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First Lady Melania Trump has been credited with securing a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, but the agreement covers just one Ukrainian town as the fighting continues across the nation. The White House announced Friday, October 23, that both countries agreed to stop all military action in Oleshky, a Russian-occupied town in southern Ukraine, beginning October 29.

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The Ceasefire Has a Humanitarian Mission

Source: MEGA Melania continues her humanitarian focus as first lady.

The White House said the ceasefire was arranged to allow humanitarian aid to help prepare civilians for evacuation. According to CNN, Trump and her representative worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership, with the first lady serving as an “exclusive intermediary” in negotiations. In a statement, the first lady wrote, “My representative and I immediately leveraged the communication channel we established with Russia and Ukraine through the previous six reunifications of 34 children." Located across the Dnipro River from Kherson, Oleshky has been on the frontline since 2022, when it was occupied by Russia.

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Melania Describes a Town 'on the Brink'

Source: MEGA Oleshky has been devasted by the war.

“Oleshky is a front-line war city on the brink of disaster,” the mother-of-one said in a statement released by her office. She added that the elderly population in the area needs medical care, food and clean water. She also wrote that they have limited power supply and are living while being surrounded by mined roads and military attacks. “It was abundantly clear that without my intervention, the possibility to bring humanitarian aid into the city and to evacuate the elderly would be impossible,” she declared. The White House estimates that between 1,700 and 2,000 people, including 50 children, remain in a city that had about 24,000 residents before Russia's invasion.

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Russia and Ukraine Credit Melania

Source: MEGA Melania has received credit from both sides of the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the temporary ceasefire and credited the first lady for her “significant contribution,” CNN reported. He added that military forces are arranging evacuation routes but did not provide details about how or when it will occur. Ukrainian lawmaker Davyd Arakhamia, who participated in the negotiations, said the ceasefire is expected in the “near future” and acknowledged Trump's involvement. He said the operation was intended to establish permanent humanitarian corridors for civilian evacuations and deliver aid.

Donald Trump Praises His Wife

Source: MEGA President Trump said Melania worked on the deal for several months.