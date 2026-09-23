Melania Trump Says Husband Donald Doesn't Want to 'Hear' Her Feedback: 'I Tell Him the Truth'

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First Lady Melania Trump revealed that her husband isn't always keen to hear her feedback on his job performance. She explained part of her dynamic with President Donald Trump during a softball interview on the September 23 edition of Fox and Friends.

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Melania Said Donald Doesn't Want to Hear Her Sometimes

Source: MEGA Melania said she thought Trump's UN speech was 'great.'

Melania, 56, was asked by the Fox panel about her husband's speech to the United Nations General Assembly the day prior. Melania said she thought the speech — in which Donald announced that America would call Artificial Intelligence "Super Intelligence" and seem to imply that he was open to nuking Iran — was "great." “I told him he had great delivery, he did very well, and a great speech," she said. "I tell him the truth. Sometimes he doesn’t want to hear it, what I tell him, but that’s okay. I always say the truth,” she added. She did not provide an example of Donald being unreceptive to her thoughts.

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Melania Was Hyping Another Documentary

Source: MEGA Another documentary about the first lady is coming.

Melania was filmed sharing her thoughts on her husband Donald’s speeches in the Melania documentary, released in January. During her appearance on Fox and Friends, she revealed that another two-part docuseries about her is about to be released. She hyped up the new documentary by implying it will go into "private questions" about her personal life. Melania, directed by Brett Ratner, was widely panned for being a movie-length bit of brand management for Melania rather than an insightful look at the life of the first lady. It remains to be seen if the new docuseries will take a more critical look at the ex-model, though that seems unlikely given her $40 million deal with Amazon.

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Melania Says Trump Is 'Doing His Best'

Source: MEGA Trump is currently suffering career low approval ratings.

Melania did give a less-than-glowing performance review of her husband's second time in office. While Donald suffers from all-time low approval ratings, Melania admitted he is "doing the best he can." “He’s very focused. He has a lot on his plate. It’s very different, what’s going on around the world now. But I think he’s doing the best that he can," she said. "He works nonstop. He has the most energy than anybody. He’s, from morning until evening, nonstop working.”

Melania Is Rarely With Donald

Source: MEGA Melania spends most of her time away from her husband.