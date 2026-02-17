Melania Trump Makes Peculiar Fashion Choice in the Dark as She Travels Back to D.C.
Feb. 17 2026, Published 4:32 p.m. ET
Melania Trump raised eyebrows when she stepped off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews sporting dark sunglasses — despite it being pitch black and nighttime.
The first lady wore the shades along with a long coat, leather gloves and long boots, as she and husband Donald Trump returned to Washington, D.C., from a Valentine’s Day weekend at Mar-a-Lago.
“She zipped down the stairs with her husband trailing behind her, then made a beeline for the presidential helicopter with him lagging in tow,” reported The Daily Beast.
Melania appeared to keep her sunglasses on while aboard Marine One and was photographed returning to the White House with the accessory still covering her face.
Earlier that night, President Trump joked to reporters on the plane that there was a "movie star" on board, referring to her widely panned eponymous documentary, which is currently projected to lose tens of millions of dollars at the box office despite early claims of a record-breaking performance for its genre.
Donald Trump Calls Wife Melania a 'Movie Star'
The Republican leader plugged the movie regardless, saying, “I’m proud of the fact that her movie is so successful. It’s a tremendous hit, and she does a good job.”
The Brett Ratner-directed Amazon documentary cost approximately $75 million, including $40 million paid by Amazon MGM Studios for the rights and an estimated $35 million spent on marketing, yet grossed roughly $15.8 million worldwide as of mid-February 2026.
Melania Trump Among Least Popular First Ladies in Recent Poll
“She does some very consequential work. I think you’re going to see in the end that she’s going to go down as one of the truly great first ladies when you see what she’s doing with Russia, Ukraine, and so many of the other things she’s doing. She’s done a good job,” the president added. “She works very hard.”
Polls indicate Melania is among the least popular modern U.S. first ladies, often ranking second-lowest behind Hillary Clinton.
A February 2026 YouGov poll found she had a -16 net rating, with 46 percent of respondents rating her as “poor” or “below average,” often reflecting polarized views of her husband's presidency.