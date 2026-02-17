Melania Trump Makes Peculiar Fashion Choice in the Dark as She Travels Back to D.C. 

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump raised eyebrows when she stepped off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews sporting dark sunglasses — despite it being pitch black and nighttime. The first lady wore the shades along with a long coat, leather gloves and long boots, as she and husband Donald Trump returned to Washington, D.C., from a Valentine’s Day weekend at Mar-a-Lago. “She zipped down the stairs with her husband trailing behind her, then made a beeline for the presidential helicopter with him lagging in tow,” reported The Daily Beast.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Melania Trump shielded her eyes while returning to the White House in the dark.

Melania appeared to keep her sunglasses on while aboard Marine One and was photographed returning to the White House with the accessory still covering her face. Earlier that night, President Trump joked to reporters on the plane that there was a "movie star" on board, referring to her widely panned eponymous documentary, which is currently projected to lose tens of millions of dollars at the box office despite early claims of a record-breaking performance for its genre.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Calls Wife Melania a 'Movie Star'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA The POTUS plugged his wife's widely panned documentary.

The Republican leader plugged the movie regardless, saying, “I’m proud of the fact that her movie is so successful. It’s a tremendous hit, and she does a good job.” The Brett Ratner-directed Amazon documentary cost approximately $75 million, including $40 million paid by Amazon MGM Studios for the rights and an estimated $35 million spent on marketing, yet grossed roughly $15.8 million worldwide as of mid-February 2026.

Melania Trump Among Least Popular First Ladies in Recent Poll

Source: MEGA Melania is not a popular first lady despite what her husband says.