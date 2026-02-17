or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Melania Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Melania Trump Makes Peculiar Fashion Choice in the Dark as She Travels Back to D.C. 

Image of Melania and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump wore sunglasses at night.

Profile Image

Feb. 17 2026, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump raised eyebrows when she stepped off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews sporting dark sunglasses — despite it being pitch black and nighttime.

The first lady wore the shades along with a long coat, leather gloves and long boots, as she and husband Donald Trump returned to Washington, D.C., from a Valentine’s Day weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

“She zipped down the stairs with her husband trailing behind her, then made a beeline for the presidential helicopter with him lagging in tow,” reported The Daily Beast.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Image of Melania Trump shielded her eyes while returning to the White House in the dark.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump shielded her eyes while returning to the White House in the dark.

Melania appeared to keep her sunglasses on while aboard Marine One and was photographed returning to the White House with the accessory still covering her face.

Earlier that night, President Trump joked to reporters on the plane that there was a "movie star" on board, referring to her widely panned eponymous documentary, which is currently projected to lose tens of millions of dollars at the box office despite early claims of a record-breaking performance for its genre.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Calls Wife Melania a 'Movie Star'

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The POTUS plugged his wife's widely panned documentary.

The Republican leader plugged the movie regardless, saying, “I’m proud of the fact that her movie is so successful. It’s a tremendous hit, and she does a good job.”

The Brett Ratner-directed Amazon documentary cost approximately $75 million, including $40 million paid by Amazon MGM Studios for the rights and an estimated $35 million spent on marketing, yet grossed roughly $15.8 million worldwide as of mid-February 2026.

Melania Trump Among Least Popular First Ladies in Recent Poll

Image of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania is not a popular first lady despite what her husband says.

“She does some very consequential work. I think you’re going to see in the end that she’s going to go down as one of the truly great first ladies when you see what she’s doing with Russia, Ukraine, and so many of the other things she’s doing. She’s done a good job,” the president added. “She works very hard.”

Polls indicate Melania is among the least popular modern U.S. first ladies, often ranking second-lowest behind Hillary Clinton.

A February 2026 YouGov poll found she had a -16 net rating, with 46 percent of respondents rating her as “poor” or “below average,” often reflecting polarized views of her husband's presidency.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.