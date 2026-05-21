or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Melania Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'Overlooked' Melania Trump Is 'Quietly Resentful' of Lara Trump After Daughter-in-Law Joined Donald Trump's Trip to China

Photo of Melania Trump and Lara Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump and Lara Trump's relationship looks 'harmonious' on the surface, but is actually more complicated, according to an astrology expert.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 21 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump reportedly has strong feelings about being left behind after Donald Trump traveled to China with son Eric Trump daughter-in-law Lara.

The former model's absence on Donald's first trip to Beijing since 2017 was confirmed by a spokesperson on May 13, as a rep told a news outlet, "First Lady Melania Trump is not traveling this time."

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump Stayed Home While Donald Trump and Lara Trump Headed to China

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump headed to China on May 12.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump headed to China on May 12.

The president, 79, embarked on a three-day trip to China from May 12 to May 15, where discussions were expected to focus on trade, artificial intelligence and global security.

The trip also included several high-profile executives from the tech, finance, and industry worlds, as well as Lara, 43, who is married to the POTUS' second eldest son.

Lara is no stranger to being compared to the FLOTUS, with their similar fashion sense drawing attention in the past. An astrology expert weighed in on how Melania, 56, and Lara could navigate any tension surrounding the China trip, pointing to their zodiac signs, with Melania being a Taurus while Lara is a Libra.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump and Lara Trump 'Appear Harmonious' on the Surface, Says Expert

Photo of The astrology expert said Melania Trump's zodiac sign is known to become 'territorial.'
Source: MEGA

The astrology expert said Melania Trump's zodiac sign is known to become 'territorial.'

"On the surface, they can appear harmonious because both signs dislike unnecessary confrontation, but underneath, there can be tension around position, image, and influence," Tracy Higgs told The Irish Star. "I actually feel that what could create friction between them is not personal dislike, but perception. Taurus can become territorial, especially when they feel something important to them is being quietly replaced or overlooked."

The expert explained Lara may have had "mixed emotions" about joining her father-in-law overseas, adding, "Publicly, she would likely remain polished and supportive, but privately, there could be moments where she questions whether she has unintentionally stepped into sensitive territory."

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump More Likely to 'Withdraw' Rather Than 'Openly React'

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of An astrology expert said Melania Trump was likely to 'withdraw rather than openly react' based on her zodiac sign.
Source: MEGA

An astrology expert said Melania Trump was likely to 'withdraw rather than openly react' based on her zodiac sign.

As for Melania, the expert said her sign tends to "withdraw rather than openly react."

"I do not necessarily feel she would be outwardly resentful, but I do feel there could be an internal sense of 'that should have been my place,'" the expert explained.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @johnnymaga/X

Melania Trump's reaction to Donald Trump's dance moves made headlines.

Melania Trump's Reaction to Donald Trump's Dance Moves Went Viral

Photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump attended the White House Congressional Picnic on May 20.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Melania Trump attended the White House Congressional Picnic on May 20.

Though it's unclear why Melania opted out of the overseas trip, she made headlines yesterday for her reaction to her husband's dance moves while attending the White House Congressional Picnic.

In a video shared via X, the businessman was seen swaying his hips as his wife watched him uncomfortably before stopping him.

"Looks like she was saying STOP a couple of times, then Donny looks at her and gives her the stink eye!" one user wrote on X, while another said, "lol do you think Melania is telling him no dancing 🤭."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.