'Overlooked' Melania Trump Is 'Quietly Resentful' of Lara Trump After Daughter-in-Law Joined Donald Trump's Trip to China

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Melania Trump reportedly has strong feelings about being left behind after Donald Trump traveled to China with son Eric Trump daughter-in-law Lara. The former model's absence on Donald's first trip to Beijing since 2017 was confirmed by a spokesperson on May 13, as a rep told a news outlet, "First Lady Melania Trump is not traveling this time."

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Melania Trump Stayed Home While Donald Trump and Lara Trump Headed to China

Source: MEGA Donald Trump headed to China on May 12.

The president, 79, embarked on a three-day trip to China from May 12 to May 15, where discussions were expected to focus on trade, artificial intelligence and global security. The trip also included several high-profile executives from the tech, finance, and industry worlds, as well as Lara, 43, who is married to the POTUS' second eldest son. Lara is no stranger to being compared to the FLOTUS, with their similar fashion sense drawing attention in the past. An astrology expert weighed in on how Melania, 56, and Lara could navigate any tension surrounding the China trip, pointing to their zodiac signs, with Melania being a Taurus while Lara is a Libra.

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Melania Trump and Lara Trump 'Appear Harmonious' on the Surface, Says Expert

Source: MEGA The astrology expert said Melania Trump's zodiac sign is known to become 'territorial.'

"On the surface, they can appear harmonious because both signs dislike unnecessary confrontation, but underneath, there can be tension around position, image, and influence," Tracy Higgs told The Irish Star. "I actually feel that what could create friction between them is not personal dislike, but perception. Taurus can become territorial, especially when they feel something important to them is being quietly replaced or overlooked." The expert explained Lara may have had "mixed emotions" about joining her father-in-law overseas, adding, "Publicly, she would likely remain polished and supportive, but privately, there could be moments where she questions whether she has unintentionally stepped into sensitive territory."

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Melania Trump More Likely to 'Withdraw' Rather Than 'Openly React'

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Source: MEGA An astrology expert said Melania Trump was likely to 'withdraw rather than openly react' based on her zodiac sign.

As for Melania, the expert said her sign tends to "withdraw rather than openly react." "I do not necessarily feel she would be outwardly resentful, but I do feel there could be an internal sense of 'that should have been my place,'" the expert explained.

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Trump had to hit his signature dance last night at the White House Congressional Picnic 🕺 pic.twitter.com/D5sWrqHgU3 — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) May 20, 2026 Source: @johnnymaga/X Melania Trump's reaction to Donald Trump's dance moves made headlines.

Melania Trump's Reaction to Donald Trump's Dance Moves Went Viral

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Melania Trump attended the White House Congressional Picnic on May 20.