Melania Trump Secretly Working With Vladimir Putin to Return Kidnapped Ukrainian Children to Their Families

Melania Trump revealed during a speech at the White House on Friday, October 10, that she has been secretly corresponding with Russian President Vladimir Putin on behalf of kidnapped Ukrainian children. Trump gave a detailed five-minute address where she said she and Putin have been negotiating suitable terms for the release of thousands of children captured by Russia during the years-long war with Ukraine after they initiated a full-scale invasion into their territory in 2022.

8 Ukrainian Children Returned to Their Families in Last 24 Hours

Source: @WhiteHouse/YouTube Melania Trump said eight children have been returned to their families in the last 24 hours.

“A child’s soul knows no borders… We must foster a future for our children, which is reached with potential, security and complete with free will,” the FLOTUS began. “A world where dreams will be realized rather than faded by war.” Trump explained that since handing over a personal letter to Putin in August during the summit in Alaska between the Russian president and the U.S. president, she and Putin have been back and forth, leading to the release and unification of at least eight children with their families in the last 24 hours.

Melania Trump Says Vladimir Putin Responded to Her Letter in Writing

Source: mega Melania Trump's letter was given to Vladimir Putin in August.

“Much has unfolded since President Putin received my letter [in] August,” she said. “He responded in writing, signaling a willingness to engage with me directly and outlining details regarding the Ukrainian children residing in Russia.” Trump continued, “And since then, President Putin and I have had an open channel of communication regarding the welfare of these children. For the past few months, both sides have participated in several back-channel meetings and calls, all in good faith.”

Non-Minors Will Also Be Returned to Their Families

Source: mega Melania Trump said non-minors will also be released to their families.

She noted how her representative “has been working directly with President Putin’s team to ensure the safe unification of children with their families.” The mom-of-one noted that children who were captured by Russians as minors that are now over the age of 18 will also be returned to their families “within a short period of time.”

'I Hope Peace Will Come Soon'

Source: mega Melania Trump has 'hope' that 'peace will come soon.'