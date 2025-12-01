or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Melania Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Melania Trump's White House Christmas Decor Blasted: 'Who Gives a F---?'

Image of Melania Trump curated the White House's holiday decor this year.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump curated the White House's holiday decor this year.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 1 2025, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump took on the task of decorating the White House for the Christmas season.

The first lady, 55, shared on X a glimpse into the festive decor on December 1, with this year's theme being called "Home is Where the Heart is."

But fans couldn't help but troll her holiday furnishings and blasted the ornaments she chose.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @FLOTUS/X

The White House holiday theme this year is called 'Home is Where the Heart is.'

“We’ve already heard her opinion of Christmas. It taints every item of celebration she holds up in her defense," a user tweeted. "Who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff?"

Another joked: “‘Home is where the heart is’ She literally lives in Florida to be away from her old demented husband!"

“Her home is wherever Barron wants to live," one said.

Melania divides her time between New York, Washington, D.C., and her Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @WhiteHouse/X

Fans couldn't help but troll Melania's holiday furnishings.

Her 19-year-old son she shares with Donald Trump, Barron, currently attends college at New York University.

Another person scoffed: “Melania has no heart. She didn’t decorate. Her true feelings of are not forgotten. Her coming here was about marrying ANYTHING w/ money & ensuring her future w/ an anchor baby. The fact they are a fake couple is no surprise. They definitely deserve each other.”

According to Fox News, the White House is decked out with 25,000 feet of ribbon, over 120 pounds of gingerbread, more than 2,800 gold stars, about 10,000 blue butterflies, and over 700 feet of garland.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Melania divides her time between New York, Washington, D.C., and her Mar-a-Lago estate.
Source: MEGA

Melania divides her time between New York, Washington, D.C., and her Mar-a-Lago estate.

"Every detail of the 2025 White House Christmas decorations was personally selected by Mrs. Trump to honor the heart of America and the theme ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is,’" a White House spokesperson told the outlet.

The D.C. mansion contains 51 Christmas trees and 75 Christmas wreaths that are adorned with red bows.

image of The White House contains 51 Christmas trees.
Source: MEGA

The White House contains 51 Christmas trees.

Melania opened up to Fox News about why she loves this year's homely theme. "The saying ‘Home is Where the Heart is’ resonates deeply with me, especially as I navigate the joys, challenges, and frequent motion that comes with motherhood and business," she noted. "The constant movement has taught me that home is not merely a physical space; rather, it is the warmth and comfort I carry within, regardless of my surroundings."

"This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us," she went on. "After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with grace, radiance, and endless possibilities."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.