Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump took on the task of decorating the White House for the Christmas season. The first lady, 55, shared on X a glimpse into the festive decor on December 1, with this year's theme being called "Home is Where the Heart is." But fans couldn't help but troll her holiday furnishings and blasted the ornaments she chose.

Article continues below advertisement

Home Is Where the Heart Is

AMERICA’S CHRISTMAS



This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities. pic.twitter.com/VouZAtLpHU — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 1, 2025 Source: @FLOTUS/X The White House holiday theme this year is called 'Home is Where the Heart is.'

“We’ve already heard her opinion of Christmas. It taints every item of celebration she holds up in her defense," a user tweeted. "Who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff?" Another joked: “‘Home is where the heart is’ She literally lives in Florida to be away from her old demented husband!" “Her home is wherever Barron wants to live," one said. Melania divides her time between New York, Washington, D.C., and her Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement

HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS ❤️



America's Christmas at the White House. pic.twitter.com/acueX2bKjz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2025 Source: @WhiteHouse/X Fans couldn't help but troll Melania's holiday furnishings.

Her 19-year-old son she shares with Donald Trump, Barron, currently attends college at New York University. Another person scoffed: “Melania has no heart. She didn’t decorate. Her true feelings of are not forgotten. Her coming here was about marrying ANYTHING w/ money & ensuring her future w/ an anchor baby. The fact they are a fake couple is no surprise. They definitely deserve each other.” According to Fox News, the White House is decked out with 25,000 feet of ribbon, over 120 pounds of gingerbread, more than 2,800 gold stars, about 10,000 blue butterflies, and over 700 feet of garland.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Melania divides her time between New York, Washington, D.C., and her Mar-a-Lago estate.

"Every detail of the 2025 White House Christmas decorations was personally selected by Mrs. Trump to honor the heart of America and the theme ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is,’" a White House spokesperson told the outlet. The D.C. mansion contains 51 Christmas trees and 75 Christmas wreaths that are adorned with red bows.

Source: MEGA The White House contains 51 Christmas trees.