or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Melinda Gates
OK LogoHEALTH

Melinda French Gates Says It Took 3 Doctors to Diagnose Her Perimenopause Despite Having Access to 'the Best Health Care'

image of Melinda French Gates
Source: mega

Melinda French Gates opened up about the challenges she faced getting a perimenopause diagnosis, despite having access to excellent medical care.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 21 2026, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melinda French Gates is shedding light on her personal experience with perimenopause, revealing that getting an accurate diagnosis wasn't as straightforward as she expected, even with access to top-tier medical care.

During a conversation with Norah O'Donnell for 'Healthful', CBS News' new podcast debuting on Wednesday, July 22, the philanthropist reflected on the frustrating journey she faced after first noticing symptoms in her early 40s.

Article continues below advertisement

Even the Best Care Didn't Bring Quick Answers

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The philanthropist revealed it took three doctors before she finally received the correct diagnosis and treatment for her symptoms.
Source: mega

The philanthropist revealed it took three doctors before she finally received the correct diagnosis and treatment for her symptoms.

French Gates, 61, said she was caught off guard when she began experiencing signs of perimenopause shortly after having her youngest child.

"I kind of couldn't believe it because I had just finished having my last child in my late thirties," she recalled during a sneak peek of the podcast seen by People. "And I thought, 'Are you kidding me?'"

Although she understood the symptoms she should be watching for, finding the right diagnosis proved far more difficult than anticipated.

"It was kind of unbelievable to me that, even in this, you know, unbelievably privileged situation I'm in, where I feel like I can get some of the best health care, it took me three doctors to really diagnose what I was going through and to get the right treatments for where I was," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Healthful with Norah O'Donnell/YouTube

Melinda French Gates spoke with Norah O'Donnell for 'Healthful,' CBS News' new podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Diagnosis Can Be So Difficult

image of She stressed that her delayed diagnosis wasn't due to medical negligence but a lack of menopause-specific training among many OB-GYNs.
Source: mega

She stressed that her delayed diagnosis wasn't due to medical negligence but a lack of menopause-specific training among many OB-GYNs.

French Gates emphasized that she doesn't blame the physicians she saw, instead pointing to a broader issue within women's health care.

"It wasn't because anybody was doing the wrong thing," she said.

According to the philanthropist, the larger problem is a lack of specialized education surrounding menopause.

"It's because of what I now know, which is only a third, one third, of OB-GYNs in this country are trained in menopause," she said.

MORE ON:
Melinda Gates

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Impact on Women's Careers

image of Melinda French Gates highlighted how menopause can affect women's careers and overall well-being.
Source: mega

Melinda French Gates highlighted how menopause can affect women's careers and overall well-being.

The discussion also turned to how menopause and perimenopause can affect women professionally.

When O'Donnell asked whether the transition could be preventing some women from reaching senior leadership positions, French Gates agreed it may be playing a role.

"It could be one of the things holding women back," she said.

She pointed to research showing that "one in 10 women step back from the workforce during their years of perimenopause or menopause because of severe symptoms that they're experiencing," highlighting the real-world impact these health challenges can have on careers.

Pushing for Better Women's Health Care

image of Earlier this year, the longtime women's advocate called for a 'menopause revolution.'
Source: mega

Earlier this year, the longtime women's advocate called for a 'menopause revolution.'

French Gates has become an increasingly outspoken advocate for menopause awareness and expanded research.

Earlier this year, she called for a "menopause revolution" in an opinion piece, arguing that women deserve greater access to education, treatment and medical research.

French Gates also recently pledged $215 million toward women's health initiatives, including efforts to improve menopause and perimenopause care.

"Women deserve to live in a world that prioritizes their health—full stop," she wrote while announcing the investment. "To get us closer to that future, I'm expanding my work in women's health."

She added: "It's time to make women's health a priority—because when women are healthier, everyone benefits. That's the future we should be building."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.