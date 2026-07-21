Melinda French Gates Says It Took 3 Doctors to Diagnose Her Perimenopause Despite Having Access to 'the Best Health Care'

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Melinda French Gates is shedding light on her personal experience with perimenopause, revealing that getting an accurate diagnosis wasn't as straightforward as she expected, even with access to top-tier medical care. During a conversation with Norah O'Donnell for 'Healthful', CBS News' new podcast debuting on Wednesday, July 22, the philanthropist reflected on the frustrating journey she faced after first noticing symptoms in her early 40s.

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Even the Best Care Didn't Bring Quick Answers

Source: mega The philanthropist revealed it took three doctors before she finally received the correct diagnosis and treatment for her symptoms.

French Gates, 61, said she was caught off guard when she began experiencing signs of perimenopause shortly after having her youngest child. "I kind of couldn't believe it because I had just finished having my last child in my late thirties," she recalled during a sneak peek of the podcast seen by People. "And I thought, 'Are you kidding me?'" Although she understood the symptoms she should be watching for, finding the right diagnosis proved far more difficult than anticipated. "It was kind of unbelievable to me that, even in this, you know, unbelievably privileged situation I'm in, where I feel like I can get some of the best health care, it took me three doctors to really diagnose what I was going through and to get the right treatments for where I was," she explained.

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Source: @Healthful with Norah O'Donnell/YouTube Melinda French Gates spoke with Norah O'Donnell for 'Healthful,' CBS News' new podcast.

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Why Diagnosis Can Be So Difficult

Source: mega She stressed that her delayed diagnosis wasn't due to medical negligence but a lack of menopause-specific training among many OB-GYNs.

French Gates emphasized that she doesn't blame the physicians she saw, instead pointing to a broader issue within women's health care. "It wasn't because anybody was doing the wrong thing," she said. According to the philanthropist, the larger problem is a lack of specialized education surrounding menopause. "It's because of what I now know, which is only a third, one third, of OB-GYNs in this country are trained in menopause," she said.

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The Impact on Women's Careers

Source: mega Melinda French Gates highlighted how menopause can affect women's careers and overall well-being.

The discussion also turned to how menopause and perimenopause can affect women professionally. When O'Donnell asked whether the transition could be preventing some women from reaching senior leadership positions, French Gates agreed it may be playing a role. "It could be one of the things holding women back," she said. She pointed to research showing that "one in 10 women step back from the workforce during their years of perimenopause or menopause because of severe symptoms that they're experiencing," highlighting the real-world impact these health challenges can have on careers.

Pushing for Better Women's Health Care

Source: mega Earlier this year, the longtime women's advocate called for a 'menopause revolution.'