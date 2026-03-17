Melissa Auf der Maur's Steamy Confession: Musician Admits Dave Grohl Was the 'First Guy' to Make Her Climax

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Dave Grohl knows how to get the job done. The famed Foo Fighters drummer was credited for being the "first guy" to make Melissa Auf der Maur climax in the musician's new memoir Even the Good Girls Will Cry, which released on Tuesday, March 17. Recalling her relationship with Grohl, which spanned from 1999 to 2001, the rock star candidly confessed: "No one had ever put so much effort into making me o----- in my entire life."

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Dave Grohl Made Melissa Auf der Maur Climax Using 'Just Hands'

Source: MEGA Melissa Auf der Maur confessed Dave Grohl was 'the first guy' to make her climax.

Auf der Maur said she was 26 when Grohl became "the first guy to bring me to climax," admitting it happened with "just hands." The moment was a major milestone in the former Smashing Pumpkins bassist's intimate life, as she "was not that into s--" before being pleasured by Grohl. In an interview published in line with her memoir's release on Tuesday, Auf der Maur explained why she decided to include the steamy confession in her book, which she described as a "coming-of-age story as a woman."

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Melissa Auf der Maur Explains Why Spilled Secret About Dave Grohl in Memoir

Source: MEGA Melissa Auf der Maur made the steamy confession in her new memoir.

"That secret of my life is not revealed for Dave, clearly," she told People. "That secret is for all women who embark on the mysterious journey of o------ and the overlooked mystery of women everything." Plus, the former Hole band member said she would "rather talk about" Grohl giving her an o----- than discuss "being a famous guy's girlfriend."

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Source: MEGA Melissa Auf der Maur reflected on the 'gifts' her relationship with Dave Grohl gave her.

"One of the gifts that that relationship gave me was an awareness of how you can have blinders about your own need of unlocking your own code," Auf der Maur shared, hoping to connect with other woman who resonate with her story. "It's for the mystery of female o-----," she quipped. "It's contributing towards the cause." Despite their chemistry, Auf der Maur's relationship with Grohl ultimately split in 2001 due to their differing career paths and lifestyles.

'We Had a Beautiful Love Affair'

Source: MEGA Melissa Auf der Maur said she and Dave Grohl had a 'beautiful love affair.'