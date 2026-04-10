Melissa Gilbert 'Portrays Herself as Enabling' by Defending Husband Timothy Busfield Amid Child Sexual Abuse Charges, Expert Warns

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Melissa Gilbert’s public defense of husband Timothy Busfield has thrust the couple into an even more intense spotlight as he faces child sexual abuse charges tied to alleged incidents on the set of The Cleaning Lady between 2022 and 2024. Appearing on Good Morning America on April 6, Gilbert made her position clear: “No one knows him better than I do. I know literally everything about him.” Busfield has pleaded not guilty to four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child following a grand jury indictment. His attorney has denied the allegations and argued the case is “fundamentally unsound.”

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A High-Profile Defense in a High-Stakes Case

Source: MEGA Timothy Busfield pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

The Little House on the Prairie star’s comments go beyond a typical show of spousal support. “I trust him with my children’s lives, with my grandchildren’s lives, my nieces and nephews,” Gilbert said. “He is an honorable, caring, generous human being.” The former president of the Screen Actors Guild also lamented the toll the situation has taken as “the most traumatizing experience of our lives,” adding, “our life as we knew it is done.”

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The Risks of Speaking Out

Source: Good Morning America/YOUTUBE An expert warned that public support could trigger backlash.

“There are several pitfalls that come with celebrities who go public defending their spouses when accused of crimes like child s-- abuse,” says Shari Botwin, LCSW and author of Stolen Childhoods: Thriving After Abuse. One is that “celebrities speaking up on behalf of their spouses reinforces the message that family loyalty takes precedence over the truth.” Botwin warns that these kinds of statements can discourage survivors from coming forward and may lead to public backlash. “Another problem with these types of statements is it often portrays the spouse as enabling or further colluding in the silence that comes with the aftermath of child s-- abuse,” she says.

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Legal and Public Perception Challenges

Source: Good Morning America/YOUTUBE Experts said emotional statements may complicate the case.

“Melissa Gilbert is all over the place with her volatile reactions. Since is a Hollywood celebrity as well, she makes news in her own right,” forensic psychiatrist Dr. Carole Lieberman points out. “Even though she may be trying to protect him — and their children — her statements are not helpful to his case,” she says. “Emotion-laden defensive statements tend to make courts and the general public more suspicious that there is indeed something to hide. ”Botwin notes that “if her statement, for example, does not match the statement of her husband that could cause more questions and come up in cross-examination.”

The PR Tightrope

Source: MEGA The interview intensified scrutiny around the case.