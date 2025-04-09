Melissa Joan Hart Hits Back at Mark Hoppus Recalling Their 'Bad' Date: 'I Don't Remember It at All'
Melissa Joan Hart is clapping back at Mark Hoppus.
After reading the Blink-182 rocker's brutal account of their "bad date," Hart shared some choice words for the singer via social media.
"He's right, it must've been bad because I don't remember it at all! #IGuessThisIsGrowingUp," she commented on an E! News Instagram post about Hoppus' comments.
"I mean...nobody likes you when you're 23, right?" she added underneath her own response, both times referring to lyrics from his band's hit songs.
Fans took to the comments section to support the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, 48, calling her a "queen" and dissing Hoppus by asking, "What's his age again? What's his age again?"
The rockstar, 53, released a memoir, Fahrenheit-182, on Tuesday, April 8, that recalled a poor date night experience with the actress. He revealed he met her at the Teen Choice Awards and was thrown off when she had her publicist reach out to his label's publicist to give him her number.
"Totally normal courtship," he wrote in a seemingly sarcastic tone.
Hoppus suggested they meet up for dinner after he wrapped filming a music video in Los Angeles, using "Hollywood industry jargon" to appear "slick" and impress her.
"I was newly famous, but she had been famous for years," he said, indicating he was nervous in courting her.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
They met up at a sushi restaurant in the Valley, but Hoppus soon realized they weren't compatible.
"It was an awful date," he confessed in his book. "She was very nice, but we weren't connecting. Everything in her life revolved around acting, and it was hard to relate to her about anything else. I'd ask what she liked to eat besides sushi and she'd say, 'Well, I'm usually eating whatever catering provides on set.' I'd ask what she likes to read, and she'd say, 'Well, I'm usually reading scripts for work.' And I'm sure from her perspective, all I could talk about was music. We just weren't a great match. It was tough."
Hart took him back to her house afterward, "a beautiful place nearby with a view that overlooked the city and a huge hot tub." However, the "What's My Age Again?" singer sensed she was hinting at stripping down for the hot tub, so he cut off the date sooner than he anticipated.
"I told her I had an early set time and that I should probably get going. She dropped me back at my hotel," he explained.
Meanwhile, Hoppus was interested in dating MTV booker Skye Everly and talked on the phone with her the same night he ditched Hart. He and Everly wound up getting married in 2000 and welcomed a son, Jack, in 2002.