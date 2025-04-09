NEWS Melissa Joan Hart Hits Back at Mark Hoppus Recalling Their 'Bad' Date: 'I Don't Remember It at All' Source: MEGA Melissa Joan Hart gave her account of what happened on the supposed 'bad' date with Mark Hoppus.

Melissa Joan Hart is clapping back at Mark Hoppus. After reading the Blink-182 rocker's brutal account of their "bad date," Hart shared some choice words for the singer via social media.

"He's right, it must've been bad because I don't remember it at all! #IGuessThisIsGrowingUp," she commented on an E! News Instagram post about Hoppus' comments. "I mean...nobody likes you when you're 23, right?" she added underneath her own response, both times referring to lyrics from his band's hit songs. Fans took to the comments section to support the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, 48, calling her a "queen" and dissing Hoppus by asking, "What's his age again? What's his age again?"

The rockstar, 53, released a memoir, Fahrenheit-182, on Tuesday, April 8, that recalled a poor date night experience with the actress. He revealed he met her at the Teen Choice Awards and was thrown off when she had her publicist reach out to his label's publicist to give him her number. "Totally normal courtship," he wrote in a seemingly sarcastic tone. Hoppus suggested they meet up for dinner after he wrapped filming a music video in Los Angeles, using "Hollywood industry jargon" to appear "slick" and impress her. "I was newly famous, but she had been famous for years," he said, indicating he was nervous in courting her.

They met up at a sushi restaurant in the Valley, but Hoppus soon realized they weren't compatible. "It was an awful date," he confessed in his book. "She was very nice, but we weren't connecting. Everything in her life revolved around acting, and it was hard to relate to her about anything else. I'd ask what she liked to eat besides sushi and she'd say, 'Well, I'm usually eating whatever catering provides on set.' I'd ask what she likes to read, and she'd say, 'Well, I'm usually reading scripts for work.' And I'm sure from her perspective, all I could talk about was music. We just weren't a great match. It was tough."

Source: MEGA Mark Hoppus and Skye Everly have been married since 2000.