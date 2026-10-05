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Melissa McCarthy Goes Makeup-Free as She Jokes About Her 'Typical Saturday' Washing Her Wigs: Watch

Split of Melissa McCarthy.
Source: @MELISSAMCCARTHY/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Melissa McCarthy stunned in a hilarious new makeup-free video.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

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Melissa McCarthy joked about her weekend chores in a hilarious clip.

The actress and comedian took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of how she spends her weekends, all while looking radiant and makeup-free.

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Melissa McCarthy Spends Her Saturdays in a Very Unrelatable Way

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Photo of Melissa McCarthy washed and dried her wigs.
Source: @MELISSAMCCARTHY/INSTAGRAM

Melissa McCarthy washed and dried her wigs.

"So sometimes people ask me, like, 'What do you do on a Saturday? What's a typical day for you?'" McCarthy said in a video posted over the weekend. Her voice was barely audible over a loud whirring noise that had yet to be identified.

"I'm like, 'I think I do the same thing as everybody else,'" she said, shrugging.

She then panned the camera to a short brown wig mounted on a mannequin head, with a hairdryer positioned to blow air through the mouth area. A second, curly wig hung in another corner of the room.

"Wash and dry my wigs!" McCarthy declared after turning the camera back on herself.

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Melissa McCarthy Was Positively Glowing

Photo of Melissa McCarthy glowed in the makeup-free video.
Source: @MELISSAMCCARTHY/INSTAGRAM

Melissa McCarthy glowed in the makeup-free video.

The video was noteworthy for another reason: The actress, who is 56, filmed it while completely makeup-free, and she looked absolutely jaw-dropping — and her fans certainly agreed.

"No one should look that good without makeup," one person commented.

"😂😂 you look so cute and young," said someone else.

"Wowza you’re so pretty and no makeup!" added a third.

"Your skin looks amazing 😍," wrote another fan.

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Fans Are Convinced She's Teasing 'Spy 2'

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Melissa McCarthy

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Photo of Melissa McCarthy starred in 2015's 'Spy.'
Source: 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

Melissa McCarthy starred in 2015's 'Spy.'

There was another common theme in the comments section: people who think the wig video is an Easter egg for an upcoming sequel to McCarthy's 2015 film Spy, in which she famously donned a short curly wig.

"They look like the wigs from Spy," one person pointed out.

"Tell me this is an Easter egg for Spy 2, please! 🙏," someone else begged.

"Spy 2?!!!!" wondered a third fan.

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Source: @MELISSAMCCARTHY/INSTAGRAM
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Is 'Spy 2' Really Happening?

Photo of Paul Feig is torn as to whether to make a 'Spy' sequel.
Source: 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

Paul Feig is torn as to whether to make a 'Spy' sequel.

Whether or not there will be a Spy sequel is up in the air right now.

Back in December 2025, director Paul Feig told Slash Film, "I used to say I don't want to do sequels, and then I did Another Simple Favor, but that felt like five years, and we had an idea for a story that felt good."

"I definitely have an idea for a story for Spy 2, but I don't know," Feig added. "I just don't know if that's the place to go right now. I'm having so much fun doing new things. And I'm so happy with Spy. But sometimes to go revisit something, you kind of go, 'Oh, we should have just left good enough alone.'"

Source: 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

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