Melissa McCarthy Says She Won't 'Give Up' on Making Comedy Movies: 'I Think People Need It'

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Melissa McCarthy is standing by comedy as Hollywood continues to question the genre's place in the movie business. "I think they get it. I think individuals get it," McCarthy told Variety on the red carpet at the Variety Power of Women event when asked about the reaction to her recent comments that Hollywood no longer seems to understand comedy the way it should anymore.

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Melissa McCarthy says Hollywood executives have been sold “a false narrative” that comedy films don’t work:



“I need it. Other people need it. In defense of comedy, I won’t give up.”



Variety Power of Women pic.twitter.com/ftNr30Vx6W — Variety (@Variety) September 24, 2026

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McCarthy Pushed Back on Hollywood's Approach

Source: MEGA Melissa McCarthy said she wanted to make seven 'Spy' movies.

"I hate to mention a man immediately, but Paul Feig, he replied to the video where you were talking about wanting to make seven more Spy movies, and I think a lot of people feel that way," the reporter observed. McCarthy pointed to the forces she believes are shaping Hollywood's view of the genre. "I think somehow the business model, someone's given a false narrative that they don't work," she shared.

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She Said Audiences Still Need Comedy

Source: MEGA Melissa McCarthy said she's open to making more 'Spy' movies.

The Spy lead then explained why she remains vocal about the genre despite the industry's current thinking. "I just am like, I need it, I think other people need it, and, you know, in defense of comedy, I won't give up," she said. The reporter welcomed that determination and followed with a playful request. "We're so glad that you won't give up, and maybe you could give us, like, two more Spy movies?" she asked. "Two to 22," McCarthy replied.

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McCarthy Dismissed the Narrative as False

Source: MEGA Melissa McCarthy pushed back against the narrative that comedies no longer work.

In an earlier interview with Variety Editor-at-Large Kate Aurthur, the Primetime Emmy winner was even more blunt about the industry's assessment of the genre. "I think the narrative of comedies don't work anymore is b-------. I think it's absolute b-------. It's a false narrative," she said. The Bridesmaids star maintained that different artists naturally bring different approaches to their work. "Comedy is like music. It's a feeling — not everybody can do the same thing. Two equally incredible musicians have totally different styles," said the veteran performer. She also questioned why humor should affect the way a film is perceived. "I think because people can laugh at a movie, for some reason, it's less respected," she said.

She Continues to Stand Up for Artists

Source: MEGA Melissa McCarthy pushed back on comedies not working.