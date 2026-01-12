or
'Glow-Up!': Melissa McCarthy, 55, Stuns in 'Snatched' Look at the 2026 Golden Globes: See Photos

Source: CBS

Melissa McCarthy showed off a 'snatched' look while presenting at the 2026 Golden Globes, and fans can't stop talking about her major weight loss.

Jan. 11 2026, Published 10:25 p.m. ET

Melissa McCarthy brought the glamour to the 2026 Golden Globes, rocking a stunning gown that had everyone talking.

The Gilmore Girls alum, 55, co-presented the award for Best Male Actor — Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture with actress Kathryn Hahn at the Sunday, January 11, event.

Melissa McCarthy Stunned in Floor-Length Black Gown

Source: CBS

Melissa McCarthy's bodyhugging black dress made headlines.

McCarthy looked gorgeous in a floor-length black gown designed by Christian Siriano, which was adorned with stylish knots along the front and sleeves.

While fans loved the duo's cheeky comedy speech, others couldn't help but notice McCarthy's dramatic weight loss.

Fans Reacted to Melissa McCarthy's Enviable Figure

Source: MEGA

Fans applauded Melissa McCarthy's new look.

“Proof that confidence is the real glow-up. Melissa McCarthy looks amazing. #GoldenGlobes," one admirer wrote via X, while another added, "D---... Melissa McCarthy looks GOOD?!!! #GoldenGlobes."

"Melissa McCarthy's body is tea! Snatched for the gods," a third chimed in.

Fans Suspected Melissa McCarthy Used Weight Loss Medication

Source: MEGA

Social Media users suspected that Melissa McCarthy used weight loss drugs to achieve her recent weight loss.

Meanwhile, others questioned if the actress used weight loss drugs to achieve her new silhouette.

"Melissa McCarthy on that s---… #GoldenGlobes," one critic wrote alongside a photo of Ozempic, a medication used in Hollywood to achieve weight loss.

A second added, "God can we stop trying to project ozempic claims on Melissa McCarthy for one night?! Especially when it’s been disproven #GoldenGlobes."

Melissa McCarthy Recently Debuted Slimmer Figure

Source: MEGA

Melissa McCarthy's slimmer figure hit headlines after a 'Saturday Night Live' appearance.

McCarthy made headlines last month after debuting her new slimmer figure while hosting Saturday Night Live on December 6, 2025.

Although the Little Mermaid star has yet to address rumors that she used weight loss medication to achieve her slimmer figure, she's opened up in the past about finding her self-worth.

“Somewhere in my 30s, I was like, ‘I'm okay with who I am,’” she told People in April 2023. “And if someone wasn't thrilled with that, that's okay too. At some point, I was like, ‘They're not all going to like you.’ You have to learn that the hard way, but it's a good [lesson].”

The actress credited her husband, Ben Falcone, for helping her gain confidence in herself and hoped she could help others find peace of mind.

"When someone's being their authentic self and it hurts no one else in the world ... the simplest rule is: Just be kind," she told the outlet. "Nobody has to think the same things. It's okay to be curious and be like, 'I don't understand what someone else is doing.'"

