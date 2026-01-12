'Glow-Up!': Melissa McCarthy, 55, Stuns in 'Snatched' Look at the 2026 Golden Globes: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa McCarthy brought the glamour to the 2026 Golden Globes, rocking a stunning gown that had everyone talking. The Gilmore Girls alum, 55, co-presented the award for Best Male Actor — Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture with actress Kathryn Hahn at the Sunday, January 11, event.

Melissa McCarthy Stunned in Floor-Length Black Gown

Source: CBS Melissa McCarthy's bodyhugging black dress made headlines.

McCarthy looked gorgeous in a floor-length black gown designed by Christian Siriano, which was adorned with stylish knots along the front and sleeves. While fans loved the duo's cheeky comedy speech, others couldn't help but notice McCarthy's dramatic weight loss.

Fans Reacted to Melissa McCarthy's Enviable Figure

Source: MEGA Fans applauded Melissa McCarthy's new look.

“Proof that confidence is the real glow-up. Melissa McCarthy looks amazing. #GoldenGlobes," one admirer wrote via X, while another added, "D---... Melissa McCarthy looks GOOD?!!! #GoldenGlobes." "Melissa McCarthy's body is tea! Snatched for the gods," a third chimed in.

Fans Suspected Melissa McCarthy Used Weight Loss Medication

Source: MEGA Social Media users suspected that Melissa McCarthy used weight loss drugs to achieve her recent weight loss.

Meanwhile, others questioned if the actress used weight loss drugs to achieve her new silhouette. "Melissa McCarthy on that s---… #GoldenGlobes," one critic wrote alongside a photo of Ozempic, a medication used in Hollywood to achieve weight loss. A second added, "God can we stop trying to project ozempic claims on Melissa McCarthy for one night?! Especially when it’s been disproven #GoldenGlobes."

Melissa McCarthy Recently Debuted Slimmer Figure

Source: MEGA Melissa McCarthy's slimmer figure hit headlines after a 'Saturday Night Live' appearance.