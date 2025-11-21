MemeHouse Launches Influencer Push for Las Vegas F1 Weekend
Nov. 21 2025, Published 1:12 a.m. ET
MemeHouse Productions is set to launch the 2025 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend with a TikTok-sponsored creator campaign designed to connect younger viewers with the sport.
The campaign is set to bring more than 20 influencers to the Strip as part of a brand trip organised around the TikTok Lounge.
Creators are set to stream content live from the TikTok Clubhouse and promote F1 to a Gen Z audience across platforms.
“This weekend brings together exceptional creators, premium access, and the energy of F1 — and we’re excited you’re part of it,” social media star Savannah Schultz said.
The event comes as F1 returned to Las Vegas for its third modern edition.
The night race, held Saturday on the 3.8-mile Strip Circuit, was scheduled for an 8 p.m. local start time. Lando Norris led the drivers’ standings heading into the weekend, with McLaren already clinching the constructors’ championship. Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri remained mathematically in contention for the drivers’ crown.
MemeHouse, known for real-time streaming of social events and celebrity activations, used the event to showcase its a-list brand.
The company has previously partnered with creators and artists including Ice Spice, Hit-Boy, Ty Dolla $ign and Machine Gun Kelly.
“We want the world to feel like they're part of the moment, capturing it as it happens, in real time,” a spokesperson for MemeHouse said.
MemeHouse is encouraging creators to go live from the venue, share short-form content, and interact with followers throughout the weekend.
“Your audience won’t be distant viewers; they’ll experience F1 as if they’re here with you,” the brand’s message said.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix is one of three U.S. races on the F1 calendar and part of the series’ broader push to grow its American fanbase.