Meredith Marks Reveals How She Prioritizes Self-Care While Traveling the World as a Renowned DJ

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Meredith Marks continues to reinvent herself. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star made a name as a jewelry designer, boutique owner, launched her own caviar line and is now thrilling clubgoers all over the world with her DJ skills. Marks speaks exclusively with OK! about taking care of herself while traveling the globe, the greatest joy her new venture gives her, the biggest lesson she's learned from getting into music and her collaboration with Go Greek Yogurt and Kiehl’s.

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Keeping Herself Healthy Amid Her Hectic DJ Schedule

Source: Bravo/NBC Meredith Marks says staying connected with her family and fitting in the occasional workout helps keep her going while she's on the road.

When the businesswoman isn't filming the hit Bravo series or tending to her companies, she's been getting behind the DJ booth to get the party started. However, the life of a jet-setting disk jockey requires self-care. "To stay physically healthy, I try to get as much sleep as I can across time zones, flights and everything else that makes it challenging," Marks reveals. "But mentally, for me, I just need to get in an occasional workout and stay in touch with my family. That keeps me in a pretty good space."

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Her Greatest Joy From Being a DJ

Source: Bravo/NBC Meredith Marks admits being a DJ has been the 'most fun job I've ever had in my life.'

Despite starring on one of television's most popular reality shows, Marks says her music career has been her most rewarding venture yet. "It’s the most fun job I've ever had in my life because it’s like throwing a party and not doing any of the hard work," she explains.

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Her Biggest Lesson From Being in the Spotlight

Source: Xavier Collin/MEGA Meredith Marks advises people in the spotlight not 'worry about what anyone else thinks.'

With six seasons of RHOSLC under her belt and years spent in the public eye, the multi-hyphenate makes sure to disengage from any negative attention or public pressure to maintain her inner peace. "Don’t worry about what anyone else thinks," she advises about being in the spotlight.

Her Collaboration With Go Greek Yogurt and Kiehl’s

Source: Go Greek Yogurt and Kiehl’s Meredith Marks has partnered with Go Greek Yogurt and Kiehl’s.