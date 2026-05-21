'Messy' Madonna Accused of Throwing Shade at Charli XCX's Music With Brutal Diss

Article continues below advertisement

Are the pop stars fighting? Fans think Madonna shaded Charli XCX after a pointed caption went viral. Not long after the "Brat" crooner said she was making a rock album because she thinks the "dance floor is dead," Madonna, 67, captioned a carousel of photos captioned, "If your Dance floor feels dead / Maybe you’re playing the wrong music. 🪩."

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna's Instagram Caption Sparked a Response

Source: @madonna/Instagram Madonna's latest Instagram caption may have been a response to Charli XCX.

In the Wednesday, May 20, Instagram photos, the "Like a Virgin" singer wore a pink ruched mini dress layered with a white shrug draped over her shoulders. She finished the look with rhinestone-rimmed sunglasses and hot pink gloves. The post comes weeks before Madonna's highly anticipated Confessions II album debuts, which is a sequel to 2005's Confessions on a Dancefloor. Fans immediately clocked the suspected dig at the English singer, 33, writing, "OH THE CHARLI SHADE." "I love Charli XCX but I think she might be dead right now 😂," a second added. "Messy."

Article continues below advertisement

Charli XCX Said the 'Dance Floor Is Dead' Last Month

Source: MEGA Charli XCX said the 'dance floor was dead' as she promoted her new rock album.

The "Apple" singer (real name: Charlotte Emma Aitchison) made bold declarations about the state of pop music in an April interview with British Vogue while promoting her eighth studio album, which explores a new rock-influenced sound. "I think the dance floor is dead ... So now we’re making rock music," she told the outlet. "For me, it’s fun to flip the form. We know there’s gonna be people who are bothered by it, but that’s fine." She continued, "If I’d made another album that felt more dance-leaning, it would have felt really hard, really sad."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Charli XCX Has Yet to Respond

Source: MEGA Charli XCX said her transition into rock music has been 'really interesting.'

Though Charli has yet to respond to a potential diss, she has discussed the response she's experienced since pivoting to the new genre. Charli XCX teased the first look at her new album with the release of its lead single, "Rock Music," on May 8. No official release date has been announced for the entire disc.

Charli XCX Talks New Rock Album

Source: MEGA Charli XCX joked she'll 'probably regret' sharing pieces of her life on her new album.