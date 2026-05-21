or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Madonna
OK LogoNEWS

'Messy' Madonna Accused of Throwing Shade at Charli XCX's Music With Brutal Diss

Photo of Madonna and Charli XCX
Source: MEGA

Madonna seemingly responded after Charli XCX declared 'the dance floor was dead' amid her pivot into rock music.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 21 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Are the pop stars fighting? Fans think Madonna shaded Charli XCX after a pointed caption went viral.

Not long after the "Brat" crooner said she was making a rock album because she thinks the "dance floor is dead," Madonna, 67, captioned a carousel of photos captioned, "If your Dance floor feels dead / Maybe you’re playing the wrong music. 🪩."

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna's Instagram Caption Sparked a Response

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Madonna's latest Instagram caption may have been a response to Charli XCX.
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna's latest Instagram caption may have been a response to Charli XCX.

In the Wednesday, May 20, Instagram photos, the "Like a Virgin" singer wore a pink ruched mini dress layered with a white shrug draped over her shoulders.

She finished the look with rhinestone-rimmed sunglasses and hot pink gloves. The post comes weeks before Madonna's highly anticipated Confessions II album debuts, which is a sequel to 2005's Confessions on a Dancefloor.

Fans immediately clocked the suspected dig at the English singer, 33, writing, "OH THE CHARLI SHADE."

"I love Charli XCX but I think she might be dead right now 😂," a second added. "Messy."

Article continues below advertisement

Charli XCX Said the 'Dance Floor Is Dead' Last Month

Photo of Charli XCX said the 'dance floor was dead' as she promoted her new rock album.
Source: MEGA

Charli XCX said the 'dance floor was dead' as she promoted her new rock album.

The "Apple" singer (real name: Charlotte Emma Aitchison) made bold declarations about the state of pop music in an April interview with British Vogue while promoting her eighth studio album, which explores a new rock-influenced sound.

"I think the dance floor is dead ... So now we’re making rock music," she told the outlet. "For me, it’s fun to flip the form. We know there’s gonna be people who are bothered by it, but that’s fine."

She continued, "If I’d made another album that felt more dance-leaning, it would have felt really hard, really sad."

MORE ON:
Madonna

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Charli XCX Has Yet to Respond

Photo of Charli XCX said her transition into rock music has been 'really interesting.'
Source: MEGA

Charli XCX said her transition into rock music has been 'really interesting.'

Though Charli has yet to respond to a potential diss, she has discussed the response she's experienced since pivoting to the new genre.

Charli XCX teased the first look at her new album with the release of its lead single, "Rock Music," on May 8. No official release date has been announced for the entire disc.

Charli XCX Talks New Rock Album

Photo of Charli XCX joked she'll 'probably regret' sharing pieces of her life on her new album.
Source: MEGA

Charli XCX joked she'll 'probably regret' sharing pieces of her life on her new album.

"Seeing all the different reactions to my song ‘Rock Music’ has been really interesting," she told NME on May 15. "My friends and I have been discussing how, in ways, it reminds us of the initial discourse around pc music, how the label was deemed as almost critiquing or looking down on pop music or something."

She called the project "funny, earnest, sincere and joyful" all at the same time.

"Anyways, just was thinking about things and thought I’d put them on the internet, will probably regret it," she concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.