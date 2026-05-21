'Messy' Madonna Accused of Throwing Shade at Charli XCX's Music With Brutal Diss
May 21 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
Are the pop stars fighting? Fans think Madonna shaded Charli XCX after a pointed caption went viral.
Not long after the "Brat" crooner said she was making a rock album because she thinks the "dance floor is dead," Madonna, 67, captioned a carousel of photos captioned, "If your Dance floor feels dead / Maybe you’re playing the wrong music. 🪩."
Madonna's Instagram Caption Sparked a Response
In the Wednesday, May 20, Instagram photos, the "Like a Virgin" singer wore a pink ruched mini dress layered with a white shrug draped over her shoulders.
She finished the look with rhinestone-rimmed sunglasses and hot pink gloves. The post comes weeks before Madonna's highly anticipated Confessions II album debuts, which is a sequel to 2005's Confessions on a Dancefloor.
Fans immediately clocked the suspected dig at the English singer, 33, writing, "OH THE CHARLI SHADE."
"I love Charli XCX but I think she might be dead right now 😂," a second added. "Messy."
Charli XCX Said the 'Dance Floor Is Dead' Last Month
The "Apple" singer (real name: Charlotte Emma Aitchison) made bold declarations about the state of pop music in an April interview with British Vogue while promoting her eighth studio album, which explores a new rock-influenced sound.
"I think the dance floor is dead ... So now we’re making rock music," she told the outlet. "For me, it’s fun to flip the form. We know there’s gonna be people who are bothered by it, but that’s fine."
She continued, "If I’d made another album that felt more dance-leaning, it would have felt really hard, really sad."
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Charli XCX Has Yet to Respond
Though Charli has yet to respond to a potential diss, she has discussed the response she's experienced since pivoting to the new genre.
Charli XCX teased the first look at her new album with the release of its lead single, "Rock Music," on May 8. No official release date has been announced for the entire disc.
Charli XCX Talks New Rock Album
"Seeing all the different reactions to my song ‘Rock Music’ has been really interesting," she told NME on May 15. "My friends and I have been discussing how, in ways, it reminds us of the initial discourse around pc music, how the label was deemed as almost critiquing or looking down on pop music or something."
She called the project "funny, earnest, sincere and joyful" all at the same time.
"Anyways, just was thinking about things and thought I’d put them on the internet, will probably regret it," she concluded.