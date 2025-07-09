Mia Monroe Takes Sultry Car Selfies on Summer Road Trip!

The influencer and blogger, who’s passionate about sharing lifestyle, travel, and fitness content, turned up the heat on Instagram as she posted a series of car selfies during a sun-soaked summer road trip.

The light blue garment popped against her glowing complexion. Its strapless style bared the influencer’s toned arms and shoulders. It also had an open front that bared the influencer’s midsection. Notably, the piece appeared too small for her colossal chest that which hung so low — almost baring her nipples.

Rocking a plunging top and effortless glam, Monroe gave her followers a glimpse into her carefree, on-the-go adventures — and they couldn’t get enough.

The pictures showed the brunette beauty striking poses inside the car. She snapped several angles, which all flashed a busty display. Monroe left her dark hair down, parted in the center, and styled with rubber ties. She showcased her natural beauty, highlighting only her striking features with minimal makeup.

The internet sensation flashed smiles in the snaps, which she captioned: “Luv a good selfie… or 10.”

Monroe’s fans adored the update so much that they showered it with likes and comments.

“You are a 100/10 and with that smile is a 1000/10,” wrote an admirer. “I also love those big eyes and that highlight so much on your beautiful face,” remarked another follower.

“You have such a beautiful smile,” a third user noted.