mia monroe turns up the heat with a very merry christmas lingerie drop

Influencer and model Mia Monroe is serving holiday glow, and Instagram is eating it up.

The content creator shared a cozy Christmas-themed carousel this week, sitting in front of a warm, glowing tree in a soft blanket and emerald lace top, and her followers immediately turned the comments section into a full holiday celebration.

A Cozy Lingerie Christmas Moment

Mia’s caption set the tone instantly:

“Only present under the tree cause I’m all you need 😘🎄.”

Within minutes, fans were flooding her post with hearts, fire emojis, and declarations like “you’re perfect,” “gorgeous as always,” and “I would lose my mind if I woke up and you were under my tree.”

The mix of festive warmth and flirty confidence fits perfectly with the aesthetic Mia has become known for.

But behind the viral moment is the part of Mia’s story that continues to surprise people: she’s not just a creator, she’s a strategic investor building one of the most impressive real-estate portfolios in the creator space.

Turning Creator Success Into Real Assets