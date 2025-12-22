Mia Monroe Turns Up the Heat With a Very Merry Christmas Lingerie Drop
Dec. 22 2025, Published 1:32 a.m. ET
Influencer and model Mia Monroe is serving holiday glow, and Instagram is eating it up.
The content creator shared a cozy Christmas-themed carousel this week, sitting in front of a warm, glowing tree in a soft blanket and emerald lace top, and her followers immediately turned the comments section into a full holiday celebration.
A Cozy Lingerie Christmas Moment
Mia’s caption set the tone instantly:
“Only present under the tree cause I’m all you need 😘🎄.”
Within minutes, fans were flooding her post with hearts, fire emojis, and declarations like “you’re perfect,” “gorgeous as always,” and “I would lose my mind if I woke up and you were under my tree.”
The mix of festive warmth and flirty confidence fits perfectly with the aesthetic Mia has become known for.
But behind the viral moment is the part of Mia’s story that continues to surprise people: she’s not just a creator, she’s a strategic investor building one of the most impressive real-estate portfolios in the creator space.
Turning Creator Success Into Real Assets
While her posts trend effortlessly, Mia has been making equally major moves offline. Over the last few years, she’s poured her creator earnings into a lineup of properties that reflect both her design sense and her business instincts.
Mia’s current portfolio includes a $1.2 million Phoenix Airbnb curated for modern travelers, a $1.1 million Northern Arizona Airbnb designed for scenic getaways, and a $1.3 million personal home that doubles as her filming and creative space. She also built a $25,000 DIY tiny home herself and invested nearly $2 million into a home for her mother, a gesture that deeply resonated with her fans.
It’s a mix of luxury, strategy, and heart, one that perfectly mirrors Mia’s brand.
Mia often shares that her science background plays a role in how she operates today.
“I originally studied chemistry, but creating became my passion. That analytical mindset helped me look at investments differently,” she said.
That mindset is paying off — literally.
A Brand Built On Beauty, Intentionality, And Ambition
Mia’s homes aren’t just assets; they’re carefully thought-out spaces with the same aesthetic attention she applies to every photo she posts. The tiny home she personally constructed became a fan favorite, inspiring viewers to take on their own creative projects.
And the home she purchased for her mom became one of her community’s favorite milestones, blending her success with her personal story.
A Viral Christmas Moment That Says Even More About Her Rise
With her holiday post blowing up and her real estate footprint expanding, Mia continues to be one of those rare creators who balance online glamor with practical long-term planning.
Her Christmas carousel may be the post people are talking about today, but the empire she’s quietly building behind the scenes is what will keep her name trending for years to come.