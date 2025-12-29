or
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Respond to CNN Boycott Rumors: 'News to Them'

Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones denied claims of a CNN boycott.

Dec. 29 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are setting the record straight regarding rumors they are boycotting CNN.

These claims surfaced after conservative pundit Scott Jennings debated the couple's son, Dylan Douglas, on NewsNight. Jennings argued that he "dismantled" Dylan’s talking points and expressed sympathy for him during a discussion with Meghan McCain.

Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones shut down CNN boycott rumors.

The famed couple isn’t upset with the network.

A representative for Michael and the actress told Entertainment Weekly, "The rumor that Catherine and Michael are boycotting CNN is news to them. They support accurate reporting, which this rumor isn't."

Source: MEGA

Rob Shuter posted that Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were allegedly furious with CNN.

The gossip mill picked up steam when columnist Rob Shuter posted on Substack that Dylan’s famous parents were “fuming” over CNN’s coverage, supposedly reaching “full-on, ‘never again, blacklist the whole network’ levels of furious.”

When Scott appeared on Meghan's podcast, he responded to the rumor, saying, "I'm surprised," about the allegations of the couple blacklisting CNN.

He added, "I'm more than willing to apologize personally to Catherine Zeta-Jones over a nice seafood dinner if she wants to do it."

Source: @CitizenMcCainYouTube/YouTube

Scott Jennings reacted to the rumor on a podcast.

In his debate with Dylan, who hosts the SiriusXM show “Young Americans," Scott shared insights on the government shutdown. Conservative viewers believed Scott won the debate as he dismantled Dylan’s Democratic talking points.

Scott expressed concern for Dylan, saying, "I kind of feel bad for him in that his parents are out complaining about it. I never saw Dylan complaining about it. But now in the gossip rags, his parents are out complaining about it. That makes you look pretty weak."

Source: CNN

Scott Jennings offered an apology to Catherine Zeta-Jones.

On the podcast, Scott speculated that Dylan’s upbringing in a liberal bubble might make exchanges with conservatives quite surprising for him. "They never really talk to Republicans or conservatives. And it is surprising to them," he insisted.

Source: MEGA

Dylan Douglas later responded to the ongoing speculation.

In response to Scott's comments, Dylan issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

"I was surprised and slightly flattered that Scott Jennings still cared so much about our conversation three weeks after it happened," he shared. "I heard many nasty things about the guy before going on the show, but in person, I found him to be very pleasant. The fact that almost a month later, he’s attacking me on who my parents are rather than the differences we have politically is disappointing. I understand he just released a book; maybe this is part of his promotional effort? Regardless, I wish him and his book well."

