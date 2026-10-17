Michael Douglas Had His 'Life Threatened' While Living on a Commune: 'You're Going to Have to Be Eliminated'
Oct. 17 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Michael Douglas described a chilling encounter during his hippie days in California, when a dinner with a female friend took a turn he never expected.
"I had my life threatened, which I wasn't too crazy about. It's in the book [One Helluva Ride]," the Wall Street star told Joe Rogan on "The Joe Rogan Experience."
Douglas Recalled His Days in a California Commune
The veteran actor described living in Mountain Drive, a place in Santa Barbara where residents pooled resources and aspects of their lives.
"It was called Mountain Drive, a whole community," Douglas explained when Rogan asked about his experience. "We shared a lot of stuff."
He recalled that the gathering began as an attempt to bring people together, but the hosts had a different expectation of him.
A Dinner Invitation Took a Disturbing Turn
"They tried to create a cathartic moment, bring everybody together, kind of an emotional moment," he explained. "They invited me for dinner, and then, when we got to dessert, a lady friend and I were told, 'You know, we've been trying to reach you, and you just don't get it. You don't get it. So you're going to have to be eliminated.'"
Rogan asked what the actor had supposedly failed to understand.
"They wanted that catharsis, to join, to give yourself up to be part of it," he recalled.
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Douglas Feared the Group Might Kill Him
Rogan wondered whether the dual Oscar winner believed the threat was genuine, particularly since the group eventually let him leave. Douglas said he could not know what would have happened if he had reacted differently.
"And I remember there was a long silence, and I said, 'Well, you've done it, haven't you?' They said, 'Yeah,'" he recounted.
The Behind the Candelabra star said his companion began to panic as the situation unfolded. When he announced that he was leaving, the group replied, "Yeah, you better."
He helped his friend out of the gathering, and they left.
The Actor Recalled Feeling Unable to Move
Douglas told Rogan that the encounter left him feeling numb, as though any sudden movement could trigger violence.
"It was a moment where if I jumped, if I made any sudden movement, they would kill me," he said.
The screen legend described the feeling as unlike anything he had experienced before.
"But it's strange. I've never had many experiences like that, but this numbness kind of comes over you. In my case, I was just frozen."