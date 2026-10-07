Michael Douglas Reveals Secret Romance With His Mother's 'Beautiful' Friend in New Book: 'I Never Felt Exactly Right About It'
Oct. 7 2026, Published 7:12 a.m. ET
Michael Douglas is getting candid about some of the more unexpected chapters of his younger years.
In his newly released memoir, One Helluva Ride, the Ant-Man actor recalled a secret romance with his mother's friend during a break from the University of Southern California, Santa Barbara.
According to RadarOnline.com, Douglas wrote that he struggled to get much attention from girls while growing up. His classmates were impressed by his famous father, Kirk Douglas, who was a legendary actor and producer, but that didn't necessarily translate into romantic interest. Since he was often two years younger than the other students, some girls mainly used his family name to make other boys jealous.
That changed as Michael got older. He began catching the attention of women who were considerably older than him, including one woman who was close to his mother.
Michael Recalled His 'Mrs. Robinson' Romance
According to Michael, the woman was staying at his family's home while his mother and stepfather were away. Their relationship reportedly began after she showed interest in his bike.
"She was eyeing the motorcycle, so I asked if she wanted a ride," he remembered.
Michael recalled that she "wrapped her arms tightly around me" and pressed "her body against mine." Unsure whether he was reading the situation correctly, he initially tried to brush off what was happening.
After they spent more time talking on the beach, however, Michael said he "picked up on her vibe."
When he drove her home, she once again "pressed into him," prompting him to "leaned back."
She responded by "pressing harder," making her intentions clear.
"When we got back to the house, we wasted no time," he shared.
Michael compared the woman to Mrs. Robinson, the older character played by Anne Bancroft in the 1967 film The Graduate. In the movie, Mrs. Robinson becomes involved with a 21-year-old man played by Dustin Hoffman.
"She taught me a lot about women," the Falling Down star admitted.
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The Romance Lasted for 'a Couple of Years'
He said the arrangement worked in part because there were "no expectations on either side."
Still, Michael acknowledged that the situation was far from simple.
The relationship continued even after he returned to college and lasted "for a couple of years" whenever he came home.
"I never felt exactly right about it," he added. "But I was really young, and this beautiful and sophisticated woman wanted to spend time with me."
Michael Opened Up About Kathleen Turner
The memoir also includes another romantic revelation that Michael said he kept private for decades. He wrote about the attraction he shared with his Romancing the Stone costar Kathleen Turner while they filmed the 1984 adventure comedy in Mexico.
At the time, the Wall Street alum was separated from his then-wife, Diandra Douglas, with whom he shares son Cameron.
Michael also served as a producer on Romancing the Stone, which follows New York romance novelist Joan Wilder, played by Kathleen, as she travels to Colombia to rescue her kidnapped sister with the help of adventurer Jack Colton, played by Michael.
He initially wanted Debra Winger to take the lead role, but those plans ultimately fell through. Kathleen was eventually cast, and Michael said their connection was immediate.
“Kathleen was smart, funny, and s--- with a deep, sultry voice that became her signature. I instantly liked her, and we were immediately attracted to each other,” Michael, who has been married to Catherine Zeta-Jones for more than 25 years now, wrote, per People.
“The chemistry I had with Kathleen Turner was so strong, audiences have been certain for years that we were in a relationship together while making the film. We both denied it through Romancing The Stone, Jewel of the Nile, War of the Roses, and even while doing press a few years ago for The Kominsky Method,” he continued.