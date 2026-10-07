Michael Douglas Reveals Secret Romance With His Mother's 'Beautiful' Friend in New Book: 'I Never Felt Exactly Right About It'

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Michael Douglas is getting candid about some of the more unexpected chapters of his younger years. In his newly released memoir, One Helluva Ride, the Ant-Man actor recalled a secret romance with his mother's friend during a break from the University of Southern California, Santa Barbara.

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Source: MEGA Michael Douglas recalled a secret romance with his mother's friend during a break from college in his newly released memoir, ‘One Helluva Ride.’

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According to RadarOnline.com, Douglas wrote that he struggled to get much attention from girls while growing up. His classmates were impressed by his famous father, Kirk Douglas, who was a legendary actor and producer, but that didn't necessarily translate into romantic interest. Since he was often two years younger than the other students, some girls mainly used his family name to make other boys jealous. That changed as Michael got older. He began catching the attention of women who were considerably older than him, including one woman who was close to his mother.

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Michael Recalled His 'Mrs. Robinson' Romance

Source: THE GRADUATE/LAWRENCE TURMAN, INC. Michael Douglas compared the older woman to Mrs. Robinson from ‘The Graduate.'

According to Michael, the woman was staying at his family's home while his mother and stepfather were away. Their relationship reportedly began after she showed interest in his bike. "She was eyeing the motorcycle, so I asked if she wanted a ride," he remembered. Michael recalled that she "wrapped her arms tightly around me" and pressed "her body against mine." Unsure whether he was reading the situation correctly, he initially tried to brush off what was happening. After they spent more time talking on the beach, however, Michael said he "picked up on her vibe." When he drove her home, she once again "pressed into him," prompting him to "leaned back." She responded by "pressing harder," making her intentions clear. "When we got back to the house, we wasted no time," he shared. Michael compared the woman to Mrs. Robinson, the older character played by Anne Bancroft in the 1967 film The Graduate. In the movie, Mrs. Robinson becomes involved with a 21-year-old man played by Dustin Hoffman. "She taught me a lot about women," the Falling Down star admitted.

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The Romance Lasted for 'a Couple of Years'

Source: MEGA The actor said the relationship lasted for a 'couple of years.'

He said the arrangement worked in part because there were "no expectations on either side." Still, Michael acknowledged that the situation was far from simple. The relationship continued even after he returned to college and lasted "for a couple of years" whenever he came home. "I never felt exactly right about it," he added. "But I was really young, and this beautiful and sophisticated woman wanted to spend time with me."

Michael Opened Up About Kathleen Turner

Source: MEGA The actor also revealed that he and Kathleen Turner were immediately attracted to each other in 1984.