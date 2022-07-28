Michael Fenech's Business Ventures Solves Real Issues And Inspires Innovative Entrepreneurship

Michael is from Sydney, Australia, and now lives on a beach there called Maroubra. His expertise is in eCommerce and tech startups, and he got his start by working for his father’s company in the commercial services industry. In addition to his father being a successful entrepreneur, Michael’s three brothers all went on to become professional athletes, and he says the example set for him by his father and brothers helped shape who he is today. He also credits his success to the former Facebook and Yahoo executives who mentored him.

Michael has already been a mentor himself to over 3,000 entrepreneurs at this point in his career. He co-founded The EndGame Network during the COVID lockdowns to connect Amazon entrepreneurs based in Australia and Asia, and together with his business partner, he holds regular Zoom calls to show them how to sell products online using the Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) program. FBA allows sellers to send their products to Amazon and let them handle the packing, shipping, and customer service once they make a sale. Hundreds have attended Michael’s Zoom calls along with inspirational guests ranging from Olympic gold medalists to best-selling authors, and many people were helped through the pandemic by launching successful eCommerce businesses on Amazon,

Michael has partnered with some of the biggest companies in the world. He had to overcome some early challenges raising capital when some big investors pulled out at the last minute and jeopardized certain deals, but he was able to use his positive mindset to improvise, adapt, and overcome these challenges in the end – making the journey even more meaningful and rewarding.