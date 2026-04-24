Michael Jackson Performed Intimate Act on 7-Year-Old Boy, Shocking Sexual Assault Lawsuit Claims
April 24 2026, Published 2:19 p.m. ET
New details have emerged in an ongoing sexual assault lawsuit that accused Michael Jackson of performing an intimate act on a 7-year-old boy.
Aldo Cascio, one of Dominic and Connie Cascio's four children who are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the singer's estate, alleged the late pop icon began abusing him when he was 7 years old. Aldo, now 35, even alleged the singer performed oral s-- on him while in bed together.
Michael Jackson Accused of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit
The alleged abuse continued for several years before he later recognized it was wrong.
In a Friday, April 24, interview with The New York Times, Aldo explained of why he never came forward until recently, “I’m just going to live to die."
The "Beat It" singer was formerly friends with Dominic, who managed a luxury hotel in Manhattan where he often stayed before his 2009 death. Dominic and his wife were reportedly often invited to Michael's Neverland Ranch, on his tours around the world and for holiday celebrations.
Michael Jackson Accuser's Were 'Groomed' to Protect Him
Though three of Donnie and Connie's kids said in 2010 that they were "never" abused by the musician, four of the children are now coming out to say it was all a "lie" to "protect" Michael.
“We were brainwashed, we were groomed,” Eddie Cascio said in the interview, claiming they were taught to defend "the biggest star in the world" from the allegations.
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- Michael Jackson Accused of Raping and Molesting 4 Children in Disturbing Sexual Assault Lawsuit: 'We Were Brainwashed'
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Michael Jackson's Estate Denies the Allegations
The singer's estate has consistently denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit "a desperate money grab."
“The family staunchly defended Michael Jackson for more than 25 years, attesting to his innocence of inappropriate conduct,” Marty Singer, lawyer for the late star's estate, said in a statement. “This new court filing is a transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael’s estate and companies."
Cascio Siblings Previously Reached Agreement With Michael Jackson's Estate
Years before they filed the lawsuit, the siblings informed Michael's estate of the alleged abuse. As a result, they received roughly $16 million in payments after reaching an agreement in 2020.
The estate "reluctantly" disbursed the funds to avoid being confronted by more "false allegations," per The New York Times.
The siblings told the outlet that the payments stopped in 2025 after bitter litigation broke out, with negotiations for additional compensation becoming increasingly strained.