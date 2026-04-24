or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Michael Jackson
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Michael Jackson Performed Intimate Act on 7-Year-Old Boy, Shocking Sexual Assault Lawsuit Claims

Photo of Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson was accused of sexually abusing four kids.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 24 2026, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

New details have emerged in an ongoing sexual assault lawsuit that accused Michael Jackson of performing an intimate act on a 7-year-old boy.

Aldo Cascio, one of Dominic and Connie Cascio's four children who are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the singer's estate, alleged the late pop icon began abusing him when he was 7 years old. Aldo, now 35, even alleged the singer performed oral s-- on him while in bed together.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Jackson Accused of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Michael Jackson died at 50 years old in 2009.
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson died at 50 years old in 2009.

The alleged abuse continued for several years before he later recognized it was wrong.

In a Friday, April 24, interview with The New York Times, Aldo explained of why he never came forward until recently, “I’m just going to live to die."

The "Beat It" singer was formerly friends with Dominic, who managed a luxury hotel in Manhattan where he often stayed before his 2009 death. Dominic and his wife were reportedly often invited to Michael's Neverland Ranch, on his tours around the world and for holiday celebrations.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Jackson Accuser's Were 'Groomed' to Protect Him

Photo of The Cascio children said they were 'groomed' to protect Michael Jackson.
Source: MEGA

The Cascio children said they were 'groomed' to protect Michael Jackson.

Though three of Donnie and Connie's kids said in 2010 that they were "never" abused by the musician, four of the children are now coming out to say it was all a "lie" to "protect" Michael.

“We were brainwashed, we were groomed,” Eddie Cascio said in the interview, claiming they were taught to defend "the biggest star in the world" from the allegations.

MORE ON:
Michael Jackson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Jackson's Estate Denies the Allegations

Photo of Michael Jackson's estate has consistently denied the allegations.
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson's estate has consistently denied the allegations.

The singer's estate has consistently denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit "a desperate money grab."

“The family staunchly defended Michael Jackson for more than 25 years, attesting to his innocence of inappropriate conduct,” Marty Singer, lawyer for the late star's estate, said in a statement. “This new court filing is a transparent forum-shopping tactic in their scheme to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars from Michael’s estate and companies."

Cascio Siblings Previously Reached Agreement With Michael Jackson's Estate

Photo of The Cascio siblings have received roughly $16 million in payments after reaching an agreement with Michael Jackson's estate in 2020.
Source: MEGA

The Cascio siblings have received roughly $16 million in payments after reaching an agreement with Michael Jackson's estate in 2020.

Years before they filed the lawsuit, the siblings informed Michael's estate of the alleged abuse. As a result, they received roughly $16 million in payments after reaching an agreement in 2020.

The estate "reluctantly" disbursed the funds to avoid being confronted by more "false allegations," per The New York Times.

The siblings told the outlet that the payments stopped in 2025 after bitter litigation broke out, with negotiations for additional compensation becoming increasingly strained.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.