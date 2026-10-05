Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Stuns with Bold New Makeup Look at Paris Fashion Week: 'I Have Always Felt Very Uncomfortable in My Own Skin'
Oct. 5 2026, Published 11:12 a.m. ET
Michael Jackson's daughter flaunted a bold new makeup look at Paris Fashion Week.
At the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on October 3, Paris Jackson sported what appeared to be a glittery pink-and-black dress, pairing it with knee-high black boots.
Her hair was left loose and styled in a soft parting, showing off her dark roots.
The boldest part was her heavy black eye makeup.
Keeping the rest of her face natural, she applied black eye makeup up to her eyebrows and underneath her eyes, creating a large circle.
Paris stole the limelight from the front row, seated alongside Heidi Klum and her stunning daughter Lou Samuel, per Entertainment Now.
Paris Jackson Said She Feels 'Uncomfortable' In Her Own Skin
Paris debuted this latest bold look after her previous comments.
In an October 2025 interview with Fashion magazine, she said, “I have always felt very uncomfortable in my own skin, and I’ve always had very unmanageable thoughts and feelings.”
“I was like, ‘If I feel so different, I might as well actually dress like it,’” she added.
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Adding to this, she also discussed the attention that she has dealt with her whole life despite mostly growing up away from the limelight.
“I felt like everyone else got a blueprint to life—a rule book—and I didn’t,” she said.
Paris continued, “The thing is, I’ve been ripped apart online since I was 13. As far as my art goes, I’m just going to make what I want to make, and if I get bad responses, that’s not new. Typically, people are afraid of the unknown. Public scrutiny is not unknown territory for me; it’s very familiar.”
But that's not all.
While she does work in the entertainment industry, following in her father's footsteps with a music career and also as a model and style icon, Paris made it clear during the interview that she wants to maintain her integrity.
If anything, she is not willing to, in any way, sacrifice who she is for the sake of art.
“I’ve seen a lot of people choose success over being a good person, and I don’t recommend that because you’re not going to take it with you when you go,” she said. “What are you going to do? Get buried with your Oscar in your casket? Like, cool.”