Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris Snaps at Actor Colman Domingo for False Claims About Late Dad's Biopic Source: mega Paris Jackson fired back at Colman Domingo with a lengthy statement on her Instagram Story. Molly Byrne Sept. 3 2025, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Paris Jackson snapped back at actor Colman Domingo after he claimed she assisted in the development of Michael, an upcoming biopic about her late dad, Michael Jackson. The 27-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 2, to make it clear she had no involvement in the film, in which Colman plays the role of Michael’s father, Joe Jackson.

'I Had 0% Involvement'

Source: @parisjackson/Instagram Paris Jackson said she read an early script of the biopic but production did not listen to her feedback.

“@kingofbingo don’t be telling people i was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie i had 0 percent involvement in lol that is so weird,” Paris wrote. She continued in a separate slide, “I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest / didn’t sit right with me and when they didn’t address it i moved on with my life. not my monkeys not my circus. god bless and god speed.”

Colman Domingo Says Paris Jackson Was 'Very Helpful' in the Development of 'Michael'

Source: mega Colman Domingo claimed Paris Jackson was 'very helpful' in the film's development.

The late musician’s daughter’s self-defense came after Colman told reporters on August 31 at the amfAR benefit gala in Venice, Italy, that Paris was “very helpful” during the shooting process. “They’re very much in support of our film,” Colman added of Paris and her older brother, Prince Jackson. “I’m excited to be here at amfAR tonight with Paris. It feels like that’s a nice way for us to be together.”

'The Narrative Is Being Controlled'

Source: mega Paris Jackson slammed Hollywood for 'controlling' the 'narrative' of the biopic.

Paris elaborated on her Instagram Story about how she received “a lot of responses” from fans about the actor’s claims, to which she doubled down on being false. “The thing about these biopics… is Hollywood, so this is fantasyland. It’s not real, but it’s sold to you as real,” she explained. “A lot of sugar-coating, like, the narrative is being controlled. And there’s a lot of inaccuracy, and there’s a lot of just full-blown lies.” Paris continued, “And at the end of the day, that doesn’t really fly with me. I don’t really like dishonesty. I spoke up. I wasn’t heard. I f----- off. That’s it.”

Paris Jackson Addresses Critics Who Say She 'Hates' Her Dad

Source: mega Paris Jackson defended herself after critics claimed she 'hates' her dad.