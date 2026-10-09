Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin and a High-Limit Blackjack Table: Inside John Cerasani’s Wild Las Vegas Weekend

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John Cerasani’s latest trip to Las Vegas had all the makings of a movie montage: blackjack with Michael Jordan, a VIP spot on NASCAR’s Pit Road and front-row energy at Metallica’s opening night at the Sphere. The Chicago-born entrepreneur, investor and gambling personality, who has more than one million followers on Instagram, originally came to town for poker. He’d been invited to compete in a million-dollar tournament at ARIA Resort & Casino. The rest of the weekend came together fast.

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Blackjack With Michael Jordan The night before the race, Cerasani was spotted in ARIA’s high-limit gaming area, sharing a blackjack table with NASCAR star Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan. The pairing wasn’t random. Jordan and Hamlin are partners in 23XI Racing, and both were in town for race weekend. For a Chicago native, sitting down next to the face of the Bulls dynasty was a moment. “Being a Chicago guy, it was definitely cool hanging in high limit with Michael Jordan,” Cerasani says. “I totally forgot about his ties to Charlotte. He had a lot of love around him from the NASCAR community.”

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An Invite From Denny Hamlin Hamlin also invited Cerasani to NASCAR’s South Point 400, giving him his first real look at a sport he admits he never followed closely growing up. “I always respected it,” Cerasani explains. “It just never had much of a presence where I’m from. It really still isn’t nearly as popular as in other parts of the USA.” Front and Center on Pit Road Cerasani watched the race from Pit Road as part of Hamlin’s circle, getting an up-close view most fans never see. He may have been new to NASCAR, but plenty of people at the track already knew who he was. Drivers and fans recognized him throughout the day, and even NASCAR’s social media manager acknowledged him. Cerasani also crossed paths with NASCAR TV reporter and host Jacklyn Drake and Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain. Once the green flag dropped, he was spotted near Hamlin’s pit box, loudly cheering on his host. Metallica at the Sphere Somehow, there was still room on the schedule. Cerasani closed out the trip at Metallica’s opening night at the Sphere, adding a rock show to a weekend already stacked with poker, racing and sports royalty.

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