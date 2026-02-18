or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Michael Jordan
OK LogoNEWS

Michael Jordan Scandal: NASCAR's Tyler Reddick Addresses NBA Star Being Accused of Touching Driver's Son Inappropriately

Composite photo of Tyler Reddick, his son and Michael Jordan
Source: @stephenasmithspeaks⁩/youtube;nascar on fox

Tyler Reddick commented on the viral video in a Tuesday, February 17, interview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 18 2026, Updated 12:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick cleared the air after some people thought the touchy interaction between his son and Michael Jordan was inappropriate.

When Reddick won big at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 15, the NBA icon was seen touching Beau Reddick's legs and tugging at him near the hemline of his shirt — but Tyler saw nothing wrong with the moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Reddick Defends Michael Jordan

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tyler Reddick brushed off critics who thought Michael Jordan touched the driver's son inappropriately.
Source: @stephenasmithspeaks⁩/youtube

Tyler Reddick brushed off critics who thought Michael Jordan touched the driver's son inappropriately.

"From my perspective, I've gotten to know Michael and his family very well over the years. I've been here with 23XI, and I don't see what other people see when it comes to this," he spilled on a recent episode of Stephen A. Smith's SiriusXM show. (The retired basketball player is a co-owner of 23XI.)

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of 'I've gotten to know Michael and his family very well,' Tyler Reddick said while defending the NBA legend.
Source: nascar on fox

'I've gotten to know Michael and his family very well,' Tyler Reddick said while defending the NBA legend.

"For me, it's a huge moment; this is the biggest moment of my career. It's a huge moment for my family and for his family," the driver raved. "And I just put that off to the side and think about the look on [Jordan's wife] Yvette's face and the whole family and his whole group when they got to victory lane too, and just how happy everybody was celebrating together. So, that's where I'm at with it."

Article continues below advertisement

The Video Divided Social Media

MORE ON:
Michael Jordan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @TheHoopCentral/x

Some fans felt the interaction was odd, while others thought it was innocent and playful.

Social media was divided by the interaction, with one headline on X reading, "Michael Jordan is currently facing backlash after inappropriately touching a child during live television."

"Please tell me this isn’t real," said another person, while a third noted, "I think he’s just messing with him but in today’s climate ts [sic] looks horrible."

"Why are y'all reading meaning into this playful video?" someone else said in Michael's defense.

"That’s his driver’s kid and he was pulling his shirt. Just being playful with the kid," a fourth X user wrote. "Everyone’s hyper focused on [Jeffrey] Epstein and other perverse media trying to make nothing into something."

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen A. Smith Weighs In

Photo of Stephen A. Smith shamed critics for 'jumping to conclusions.'
Source: nascar on fox

Stephen A. Smith shamed critics for 'jumping to conclusions.'

The sports reporter also saw no issue with the video.

"You’ve got to contextualize these things properly. It’s a kid that Michael Jordan loves like it’s his own kid," he explained. "It’s a kid that he’s known for years. That’s the son of a driver that just won the Daytona 500 for him."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @stephenasmithspeaks⁩/youtube

Tyler Reddick gushed over his friendship with Michael Jordan.

"It’s not the first time he’s been seen with the kid. Not the second time either. I’m not here to sit up there and absolve anybody from anything. I’m saying, why would we jump to that conclusion?" he questioned. "It’s a legitimate question. We’ve got to take into consideration the fact that it was just an 8-second clip. But I saw the video. It’s a non-story in my opinion, based on what I saw."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.