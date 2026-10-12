Michelle Obama Celebrates 'Grandmother of Juneteenth' Opal Lee's 100th Birthday: Photos

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Opal Lee, known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” celebrated a milestone birthday, and former First Lady Michelle Obama was right by her side for the occasion.

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Opal Lee Turns 100

Source: @MICHELLEOBAMA/INSTAGRAM Obama wished Lee a happy birthday with a sweet post on Instagram.

Lee turned 100 when Mrs. Obama headlined a special speaker series at the Fort Worth Convention Center. During her speech, she acknowledged Lee’s centennial milestone while raising money for the National Juneteenth Museum. Obama later posted a sweet message to Ms. Lee on her Instagram page. “Wishing a very happy 100th birthday to the iconic Opal Lee! Our nation owes you a deep debt of gratitude for your lifelong leadership lifting up Black communities and preserving our history, including the fight to make Juneteenth a national holiday. It was such a privilege to get to celebrate with you today. ❤️.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @MICHELLEOBAMA/INSTAGRAM Michelle Obama celebrated Opal Lee's 100th birthday.

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Obama’s Speech Empowered Event Attendees

Source: MEGA

During her speech, Obama, 62, spoke about her time in the White House while addressing the scrutiny she faced and the lessons she learned from it. Attendees reflected on Obama’s words, as Dr. Lyndia Thomas said, “It was awesome! I enjoyed Michelle’s speech. I enjoyed the audience, the atmosphere, and everything. She was outstanding.” Analisa Gabriel attended the event with her niece, Gabrielle Diaz. “It wasn’t so much about the politics, but it was just about her and her life and lessons,” Gabriel said. “I was glad that I had my niece with me because she had life lessons for her young people.” Other attendees were in awe of being in the same room as the two trailblazers. “I never would have said that I’m gonna be in the same room, in the same air, with Ms. Opal and Mrs. Obama,” Rita Green-Bibbs raved. “I love it.”

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Lee Helped Juneteenth Be Recognized

Source: MEGA Opal Lee fought for decades to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

For years, Lee fought to have Juneteenth be recognized as a federal holiday. The holiday was created on June 19, 1865, and is a long-running African American holiday in the United States. It’s the day slaves in Texas were officially freed. Lee, a native of Marshall, Tx., held this charge close to her heart. In 1939, her family’s home was set on fire by white rioters on Juneteenth. For decades, she fought to get the day recognized as a national holiday, and it was in 2021 that President Joe Biden made it official.

Celebrating the Victory

Source: MEGA Opal Lee received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2024 for her efforts in making Juneteenth a federal holiday.